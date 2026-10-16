Trump's US investment tracker: India ranks 6th with $500 billion, UAE leads with $1.4 trillion; who else made the list?

The United States has secured investments worth USD 11.3 trillion under President Donald Trump's administration, with country-level and trade agreements contributing the largest share of USD 5.77 trillion through nine deals. India ranked sixth among countries, attracting investments worth USD 500 billion, according to data released by the White House.

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The White House investment tracker, titled "The Trump Effect", listed 277 investments spanning 15 sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and financial services.

Among the listed deals is a USD 300 billion partnership with India's Reliance to establish America First Refining, which is described as the first major new oil refinery in the US in 50 years.

While country-level and trade agreements accounted for the highest investment value, manufacturing and industry recorded the largest number of investments, according to the data.

Among country-level investment commitments, the United Arab Emirates topped the list with USD 1.4 trillion, followed by Qatar with USD 1.2 trillion and Japan with USD 1 trillion. Saudi Arabia and companies from the European Union each accounted for USD 600 billion, while India stood sixth with commitments worth USD 500 billion.

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The investments attributed to India include a USD 300 billion partnership with Reliance to set up America First Refining, which has been described as the first major new oil refinery in the US in 50 years.

“New factories, chip plants, shipyards, and steel mills are rising in every corner of the country,” the White House tracker noted.

Manufacturing leads in project count, technology and AI in investment value By sector, manufacturing and industry accounted for the highest number of investments, with 136 projects valued at USD 1.14 trillion. Technology and AI ranked second in terms of investment value, attracting 17 commitments worth USD 3.07 trillion, or around 27 per cent of the overall investments.

NVIDIA recorded the largest investment commitment, amounting to USD 608 billion among individual companies.

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The food and beverage sector saw 22 investments amounting to USD 23.1 billion. Real estate development and transportation and logistics each attracted investments worth USD 20 billion.

The defence sector recorded 11 investments valued at USD 15.3 billion, while entertainment received USD 1 billion. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) secured USD 515 million through four investments, followed by private equity with USD 400 million and agriculture with USD 100 million.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X