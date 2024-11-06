Trump’s victory: What worked for him, what failed for Harris

In a closely watched election, Donald Trump emerged victorious, capitalizing on strategic messaging, policy promises, and voter dissatisfaction with the current administration. His win reflects of issues that resonated deeply with Americans across political divides, while Kamala Harris struggled to overcome her association with President Biden’s administration and a disillusioned electorate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a hard-fought race marked by deeply polarized issues, Donald Trump secured victory in the presidential election, capitalizing on a platform focused on economic promises, stricter immigration policies, and appealing to concerns about the direction of the country. Despite various legal challenges and divisive rhetoric, Trump’s message resonated with a significant portion of the electorate, while Kamala Harris, struggled to overcome her association with President Biden’s administration and a disillusioned electorate.

What worked for Trump Economic promises and Border security: Trump's rallying cry to "make America great again" struck a chord with voters concerned about inflation and immigration. Exit polls from AP VoteCast indicate that about half of Trump's supporters listed inflation as their top concern, while another half pointed to immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's pledges to enhance the economy and block immigration flows were central to his campaign appeal.

Appealing to religious voters and gender messaging: Trump tapped into concerns over social issues, particularly by challenging Democrats’ support for transgender rights, a stance that resonated with religious and conservative voters. In addition, his hypermasculine appeal seemed to draw in male voters, with data showing that men largely leaned towards Trump, while women were more split between the candidates.

Calls for tough measures and tariffs: Trump proposed unprecedented actions like a large-scale deportation effort and imposing tariffs on imports from adversarial nations, including China. While such policies faced criticism from economists for potentially raising prices for Americans, they reinforced Trump’s message of strength and resolve in defending U.S. interests.

"Change" candidate: Trump leveraged voter frustration with the country's direction, positioning himself as an outsider and an agent of change, even after nine years in the political spotlight. Harris's inability to distance herself from President Biden left Trump as the candidate representing a break from the status quo, despite his past tenure in office.

Focus on “future of democracy": Although Trump’s history includes a refusal to accept the 2020 election results and January 6 Capitol unrest, he still drew voters who felt democracy was at stake. About a third of Trump’s supporters cited the “future of democracy" as a key reason for their vote, highlighting the effectiveness of his framing around patriotism and defense of traditional values.

What didn’t work for Harris Biden Ties and Economic Realities: Harris faced an uphill battle due to the public’s dissatisfaction with the current administration. Although metrics showed positive economic indicators, Trump was able to paint a different picture, convincing voters that inflation and economic hardships required his brand of leadership. Harris struggled to counter this narrative effectively, even though traditional economic indicators were generally favorable.

Legal controversies' limited impact on Trump's support: Trump's criminal convictions and pending indictments proved insufficient to deter millions of voters. Only about 40% of voters considered him morally fit for the presidency, compared to over half for Harris. Trump's legal issues may have strengthened his support, reinforcing his narrative of victimhood and alleged political targeting.

Difficulty rallying on abortion post-Roe: Despite abortion’s prominence as an issue post-Roe v. Wade, Harris’s stance on reproductive rights did not galvanize enough support to overcome Trump’s base. While half of female voters favored Harris, Trump’s appeal among male voters and the consistent gender split in voting patterns from 2020 remained largely unchanged.

Polarizing rhetoric from both sides: The campaign saw both candidates escalate their rhetoric, with Trump labeling Harris a “communist" and a “fascist" and Harris returning similar critiques. This rhetoric may have alienated undecided voters who were weary of divisive politics.

Trump's success underscores the potency of his messaging on core conservative values, economic security, and immigration. Harris's defeat reveals the difficulty of mobilizing an already wary electorate.