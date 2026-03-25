Trump’s war briefings feature daily video clips of US military strikes on Iran: Report

US military officials compile a daily video montage for President Donald Trump showcasing the most successful strikes on Iranian targets, according to a report. According to NBC News, which cited three current US officials and a former official, the updates showcase the biggest and most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours.

One official described the videos as a series of clips of “stuff blowing up.” Each montage typically runs for about two minutes, though some have been longer, according to the report.

Advertisement

Complementary briefings Trump’s video briefings are not the sole source of updates. Officials told the news outlet that the President also receives information through conversations with top military and intelligence advisers, foreign leaders, and news reports.

Concerns about the “full picture” Some of Trump’s allies have expressed concerns that the president may not be getting the complete picture of the war, now in its fourth week. “We can’t tell him every single thing that happens,” said one U.S. official, adding that briefings focusing on U.S. victories tend to draw better feedback from aides.

Officials noted that the videos are shaping Trump’s perception of the conflict.

Trump seeks broad input Despite the selective focus of the videos, officials told the outlet Trump continues to solicit input widely. “Discussions about sensitive military operations are limited to a smaller group, but the president encourages every participant to weigh in candidly,” one official told NBC. Trump frequently takes calls from outside advisers, hearing their perspectives on public opinion and the war.

Advertisement

Emphasis on US successes According to officials, the information Trump receives tends to highlight US achievements, with comparatively little detail about Iranian actions.

Frustration with media coverage The daily videos have reportedly fueled Trump’s frustration with how the war is covered in the press. He has privately questioned why the media doesn’t highlight the same successes he sees in the briefings. One official said Trump often asks aides why his administration cannot better influence the public narrative.

White House pushback White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly rejected the notion that Trump is not fully informed. “That’s an absolutely false assertion coming from someone who has not been present in the room,” Leavitt said according to the news outlet. “Anyone who has been present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full-throated honesty from all of his top advisors.”

Advertisement