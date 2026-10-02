Trump’s warning to Iran: ‘They’ll be hit very hard’ if linked to flydubai plane attack

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” if investigators establish a link between Tehran and the co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain and attempting to crash an Israel-bound flight carrying 182 people.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday (October 1) as investigators from several countries worked to determine the motive behind the incident involving a FlyDubai Boeing 737 Max 8 that was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Trump says Iran link is being investigated Asked at the White House whether he had been briefed about possible links between the co-pilot and Tehran, Trump said investigators were still working on the issue.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the incident involving the FlyDubai flight to Israel? ⌵ The FlyDubai flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain, causing the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly. 2 Why is there suspicion of Iranian involvement in the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ US President Donald Trump indicated that investigators are looking into possible links between the co-pilot and Iran, although no definitive evidence has been shared yet. 3 How did the passengers respond during the FlyDubai flight incident? ⌵ Passengers intervened to restrain the co-pilot after the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing some to enter and help stabilize the aircraft. 4 Should Iran be implicated in the FlyDubai incident, what did Trump warn? ⌵ Trump warned that Iran would be hit 'very hard' if any link is established between Tehran and the incident involving the FlyDubai flight. 5 What are the ongoing investigations focusing on regarding the FlyDubai flight? ⌵ Investigations are exploring various motives for the attack, including terrorism and potential mental health issues, with authorities from multiple countries involved.

“I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes, but we’re working on it right now,” Trump said, without explaining why he suspected Iranian involvement.

Asked whether the US would retaliate if Iran was found to be behind the attack, Trump responded: “Oh they’ll be hit, very hard, don’t worry.”

“You just ask them,” he added. “They know what happened. They’ll be hit very hard.”

Trump's comments came as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the seven-month US-Iran war appeared to have stalled.

182 people were aboard the Israel-bound flight The FlyDubai flight was travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv with 182 people aboard, most of them Israelis, when the incident unfolded.

The co-pilot stabbed the captain, causing the aircraft to descend sharply before passengers and other crew members intervened.

The bloodied captain, identified as Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and confront the co-pilot. They helped stabilise the aircraft and regain control.

The aircraft eventually landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Investigation examines terrorism and other motives The suspect is an Omani citizen and is under arrest. Authorities from Saudi Arabia, Israel, the UAE, the United States and Oman are involved in efforts to determine the motive.

“All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now,” AP cited an official as saying.

Israeli intelligence and security officials have also travelled to Saudi Arabia to assist with the investigation. Israel has requested that the suspect be sent to the country for questioning, although it remains unclear whether that request will be granted.

Netanyahu claims Islamist indoctrination Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the suspect had undergone Islamist indoctrination but did not provide details.

Netanyahu also said the suspect appeared to have exploited a loophole in Israeli aviation rules. Those rules generally restrict pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel from flying to the country. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

However, Netanyahu said it was “too early to say” whether there was any Iranian involvement in the incident.

Oman's government has not commented publicly.

US military presence grows amid Iran tensions Trump's warning came as the US military was simultaneously increasing its presence in the Middle East.

AP citing a US official reported that roughly 9,000 sailors and Marines were being dispatched aboard a group of ships to the region. The deployment includes the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group.

The move could result in three US aircraft carriers being in the region as early as late October, according to the official, who spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the military operations.

The developments coincide with continuing efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump leaves door open to further Iran bombing Trump also said in a Time magazine interview published on Thursday that he could resume or intensify bombing in Iran after the November 3 US election.

Asked about his strategy, Trump declined to provide details.

“I can't tell you that because look, you know, you're asking, where are you going to bomb?” he said.

Trump also rejected Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, saying it contained terms he would not accept now even if he might have accepted them a year ago.