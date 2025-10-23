Trump's whistleblower protection nominee Paul Ingrassia withdraws after ‘Nazi Streak’ texts emerge

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the federal agency responsible for protecting whistleblowers withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday (October 22) following reports that he bragged about having a “Nazi streak” and made racist remarks in a series of text messages.

Paul Ingrassia, 30, was set to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee later this week for his confirmation hearing to head the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) — an independent watchdog that investigates whistleblower complaints.

Ingrassia withdraws after losing GOP backing Ingrassia announced his withdrawal on X (formerly Twitter), citing insufficient Republican support to move forward.

“I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday’s [Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee] hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time,” Ingrassia wrote.

“I appreciate the overwhelming support that I have received throughout this process and will continue to serve President Trump and this administration to Make America Great Again!” he added.

Texts show disturbing comments The withdrawal came after Politico published leaked text messages showing Ingrassia boasting about extremist views and making offensive remarks about Black Americans and civil rights figures.

“I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it,” Ingrassia allegedly wrote in one message sent in May 2024.

In another, he disparaged Martin Luther King Jr., writing: “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.”

He also reportedly used an Italian-American slur and wrote: “No m——-n holidays … From Kwanzaa [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth.”

Defense claims texts were manipulated Ingrassia’s attorney has disputed the authenticity of the leaked texts, suggesting they may have been altered or taken out of context. The lawyer claimed that some of the messages were “sarcastic” or “poking fun at liberals.”

Despite those denials, the controversy quickly eroded political support for Ingrassia’s nomination, with several Senate Republicans reportedly signaling discomfort over the remarks.

Vacancy follows firing of previous watchdog The Office of Special Counsel post became vacant in March after President Trump dismissed former chief Hampton Dellinger.

The agency is charged with investigating and prosecuting workplace misconduct within the executive branch and safeguarding federal whistleblowers.

With Ingrassia’s withdrawal, the administration will now need to put forward a new nominee to lead the critical oversight body.

Key Points: Trump nominee Paul Ingrassia withdraws amid scandal over racist, extremist texts.

Messages included self-described “Nazi streak” and attacks on Martin Luther King Jr.

Ingrassia says he lacked GOP votes but vows to continue serving Trump.