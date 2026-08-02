Trump-Thune feud: Key flashpoints threatening the Republican agenda ahead of the midterm elections

US President Donald Trump's relationship with Senate Majority Leader John Thune has come under renewed strain as the two Republicans clash over voting legislation, Senate rules and the party's strategy ahead of the November midterm elections.

While Trump insists he has a "good relationship" with Thune, recent public exchanges and policy disagreements suggest widening tensions between the White House and the Senate's top Republican.

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Here are the biggest flashpoints in the Trump-Thune rift.

Trump demands filibuster be scrapped for voter ID bill The latest dispute centers on Trump's push to pass the Save America Act, legislation that would impose strict voter identification requirements nationwide.

The bill lacks the 60 votes needed to overcome the Senate filibuster, prompting Trump to urge Thune to abolish the chamber's longstanding rule and pass it with a simple majority.

"If you terminate the filibuster, everything happens. If you don't terminate the filibuster, only bad things will happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Thune has repeatedly rejected the demand, saying there is no support within the Republican conference to eliminate the legislative filibuster.

"Republicans are not getting rid of the legislative filibuster. This is not an open question," Thune said.

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Disagreement over the Save America Act Although Thune has said he supports the voter ID legislation, he has consistently argued that the votes simply do not exist to pass it under current Senate rules.

He has maintained that he would support the bill "if there was a path to passage," but has refused to pursue procedural changes that many Republicans fear could backfire when Democrats regain power.

The impasse has stalled the legislation and complicated the Senate's agenda with fewer than 100 days remaining before the midterm elections.

Trump allies turn up pressure on Thune The disagreement has increasingly become personal.

Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was "losing patience" with Thune over the lack of progress on voting legislation.

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Thune responded with a pointed remark.

"Maybe she or somebody else ought to get on the phone and get the votes, right?" he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Trump's allies have intensified criticism of the Senate leader on social media and within Republican circles.

Conservatives threaten to derail Senate recess Several conservative Republicans, led by Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott, have sided with Trump by demanding that the Senate remain in session until the voter ID bill is addressed.

The senators warned they would object to any effort by Thune to adjourn for the August recess without action on the legislation.

Trump says relationship remains intact Despite the escalating disagreements, Trump has publicly downplayed suggestions of a breakdown.

Speaking to reporters, the president said he still has a "good relationship" with Thune.

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Other legislative priorities caught in the crossfire The prolonged standoff over the Save America Act has slowed progress on several key Republican priorities, including:

A stopgap government funding bill before the September deadline

Russia sanctions legislation

A cryptocurrency market structure bill

An overhaul of collegiate sports rules

Trump says he'll wait before deciding if John Thune is the right Senate leader Trump said on July 29 he is not yet prepared to decide whether Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is the right person to lead Senate Republicans, adding fresh uncertainty to a relationship that has come under increasing strain over key legislative priorities.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (July 29), Trump was asked whether he still believed Thune was the right choice for Senate majority leader.

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"Well, we are going to find out and I'll let you know," Trump replied.

(With Bloomberg inputs)