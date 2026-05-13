Trump-Xi summit: Taiwan is 'core of China's core interests' — Beijing on US arms exports to Taipei ahead of key meet

Beijing on Wednesday reasserted its firm resistance to American military exports to Taiwan, urging Washington to uphold its pledges ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to China for a high-level summit.
The status of self-governed Taiwan, which China claims as sovereign territory, and arms transfers to Taipei are guaranteed topics for the upcoming two-day dialogue between Trump and President Xi Jinping.
Although lacking formal diplomatic relations, the US is legally mandated to assist Taiwan’s self-defence.
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Beijing firmly opposes any US military ties with Taiwan and the sale of weapons to the island, reiterating that Taiwan is a domestic concern and the core of China's core interests.
Taiwan is considered the 'core of China's core interests,' and China claims it as sovereign territory. The US is legally mandated to assist Taiwan's self-defense, making arms transfers a guaranteed topic in dialogues between the two countries.
China could argue that Taiwan's legislature opposing parts of its defense budget shows the will of the Taiwanese people, using this as leverage to persuade President Trump to halt or reduce defense support for Taiwan.
Jensen Huang's presence brings artificial intelligence and technology into focus. Trump hopes to ask Xi to 'open up' China for US business leaders like Huang to 'work their magic' and boost the Chinese economy.
Key topics expected to dominate the summit include trade, tariffs, and the status of Taiwan. Discussions may also touch upon broader economic and technological cooperation, as well as geopolitical issues like the Iran war.
In December 2025, Trump’s administration unveiled a record-breaking $11 billion arms deal for the island.
Zhang Han, representing China's Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasised that Taiwan remains a domestic concern reserved for the Chinese people.
"We firmly oppose the United States engaging in any form of military ties with China's Taiwan region, and firmly oppose the United States selling weapons to China's Taiwan region. This position is consistent and unequivocal," she said in Beijing.
Taiwan is the "core of China's core interests" and honouring the commitments made by successive US administrations is an "international obligation that the US side is duty-bound to fulfil", Zhang added.
Under its "One China" policy, Washington maintains no official stance on Taiwan's sovereignty, acknowledging—but not endorsing—Beijing’s claim over the island.
Trump’s visit follows the decision by Taiwan’s opposition-led legislature to pass only two-thirds of a $40 billion defence budget sought by President Lai Ching-te.
This move secured funding for American weapons but slashed domestic initiatives, such as drone development.
A high-ranking US official expressed disappointment on Sunday, suggesting the spending level fell short of Washington’s strategic recommendations.
A Taiwanese security source told Reuters the primary concern for Taipei is that Beijing might utilise this budget reduction as diplomatic leverage with Trump.
China could "argue that Taiwan's legislature opposes buying weapons and that the US should respect the will of the Taiwanese people - in order to persuade President Trump to halt or reduce defence support for Taiwan", the official added.
While Reuters previously reported a subsequent $14 billion arms package could be finalised after Trump's trip, its current standing remains ambiguous.
On Tuesday, President Lai—who dismisses Beijing’s territorial claims—declared at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit that the island is a "sovereign, independent nation" and a democratic symbol that refuses to capitulate.
Conversely, Zhang stated Taiwan is a Chinese province that has never functioned as, and will never become, a country.
"Our resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is as firm as a rock, and our capability to crush Taiwan independence is unbreakable," she said.
Wu Cheng, representing the Democratic Progressive Party, countered that Chinese rhetoric is irrelevant because Taiwan possesses its own administration, sovereignty, and military. He affirmed Lai would continue highlighting Taiwan’s global "existence."
While China prefers "peaceful reunification," it has never ruled out using military force to seize control.
Trump is travelling to China for his first state visit in almost a decade. Also on Air Force One is Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang, who joined Trump’s entourage at the last minute.
Huang is among several US business leaders including Apple Inc's Tim Cook and Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk on Trump’s first overseas trip since waging war on Iran.
In a social media post, Trump said it was an honour to have Huang and other business leaders as part of the US delegation.
“I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!” Trump said in the post. “In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request.”
Trump will also be joined by Boeing Co.’s Kelly Ortberg and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, among others.
Behind the scenes, US officials have spent weeks urging China – Iran’s biggest oil customer and one of the few powers with leverage in Tehran – to pressure the Islamic Republic into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Guardian report.
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