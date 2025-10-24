Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea set for October 30: Talks to focus on trade, Ukraine, Russia, and nuclear arms

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during his Asia visit, the White House confirmed on Thursday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will depart for Malaysia late Friday night before heading to South Korea, where the meeting with Xi will take place next Thursday (October 30).

The talks — the first between the two leaders in Trump’s second term — are expected to focus on trade, China’s ties with Russia, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump said on Wednesday (October 23) that he expected to reach multiple agreements with Xi, covering issues ranging from soybean purchases and trade tensions to nuclear arms control and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump says “we’ll make a deal” with Xi Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump voiced optimism about the upcoming meeting.

“I think we’ll make a deal,” he said, suggesting that Xi had changed his stance on the Ukraine conflict.

“He would now like — I’m not sure that he did at the beginning — he would now like that war to end,” Trump added.

Trade and rare earth tensions Trump downplayed the impact of China’s restrictions on rare earth magnets, which have unsettled global markets.

“It’s a disturbance,” Trump said, adding that tariffs are a more powerful issue in managing trade relations with Beijing.

The President, facing mounting pressure from US farmers hurt by declining soybean exports, said he anticipated progress on agricultural trade.

“We expect to reach some agreement with Xi on the issue,” Trump noted.

He also hinted at potential cooperation on nuclear arms control, referencing recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“A deal was also possible on nuclear arms,” Trump said, suggesting China could join in de-escalation talks with the US and Russia.

Fragile truce at risk Just a month after Trump hailed “progress” in talks with China, Washington and Beijing are now scrambling to save a planned summit between Trump and Xi Jinping. The two powers are trading blame for a sharp escalation in tensions, putting at risk a fragile truce.

“China believes negotiations alone are insufficient and that effective countermeasures against the United States are necessary to prevent the U.S. from exerting pressure,” said Wu Xinbo, director of the American Studies Center at Fudan University.

Rare earths at the heart of the standoff The long-simmering US–China trade war erupted anew in early October after Beijing tightened export curbs on rare earths — minerals vital to high-tech manufacturing. In response, President Donald Trump announced on October 11 that the United States would impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, “over and above any tariff that they are currently paying,” effective November 1 or sooner.

Beijing swiftly condemned Washington’s move, saying it “opposes the U.S. imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures” and warning that it would “take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests” if the US proceeded.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is weighing additional steps to tighten pressure on China, including new restrictions on US software exports, Reuters reported, citing U.S. officials and individuals briefed on the discussions. The proposed measures could cover a wide range of products — from laptops to jet engines — and are part of a broader effort to escalate Washington’s response to Beijing’s latest trade actions.

US officials head to Asia ahead of Trump-Xi meeting Top administration officials — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer — departed for Malaysia on Wednesday to ease tensions over Beijing’s export curbs.

“This is China versus the globe. It’s not just on the U.S.,” Bessent told Fox Business Network, describing China’s licensing plan for rare earth exports as “unworkable and unacceptable.”

He added that the US and its allies were considering options if Beijing refused to compromise, though he withheld specifics.

“I’m hoping we can get this ironed out this weekend so the leaders can enter their talks on a more positive note,” he said.

Bessent said he remained confident the preparatory talks would pave the way for productive discussions.

“The President has great respect for Xi,” Bessent said, “and we’re optimistic that two days of fulsome talks will lay the groundwork for a good meeting.”

Trump’s Asia tour itinerary Trump is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (October 26) before traveling to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju.

The US President will also visit Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, marking their first in-person talks since she took office.

