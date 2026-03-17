Trump-Xi meeting may be postponed: Beijing denies ‘false reports’, says delay not linked to Strait of Hormuz issue

US President Donald Trump is now considering delaying his high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the BBC reported.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said that he might delay the meeting by a month or so, stressing that it is crucial he remained in the US to oversee the war.

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According to the schedule, the meeting between the two leaders is set to take place between 31 March and 2 April, making it their second visit since Trump took office in January last year. The first meeting between the two after Trump won a second term was held in October in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Also Read | Trump shifts US-China strategy on trade to dealmaking

China's response to delayed meet Lin Jian, Chinese foreign affairs spokesperson, on Tuesday said that Beijing and Washington are in talks to figure out "the timing and related matters of President Trump's visit to China".

Beijing also denied any connection between the delayed meeting and issues regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that is responsible for nearly 20% of the world's oil supply. The spokesperson added, “We have noted that the US side has publicly clarified these false reports by the media, stating that the relevant reports are completely wrong, and emphasised that the visit has nothing to do with the issue of the open navigation of the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Also Read | EU nations rebuff Trump's call to send warships to Hormuz Strait

The Strait has been shut by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The closure of the Strait has sent panic among traders and rattled the global energy markets last week, raising concerns over oil supply disruptions.

Trump seeks China's help to reopen the Strait According to a report in the Financial Times, on 15 March, Trump said that he will "postpone" the meeting if Beijing fails to help Washington in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, on Monday, he said that the delay is solely to ensure that he is available to manage the war.

Commenting on the proposed delay, Trump said, "There's no tricks to it either," and added. "It's very simple. We've got a war going on. I think it's important that I be here."

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Trump also said that he is looking forward to a meeting with Xi Jinping, saying that the two have a "very good relationship".

US-China friction grows? According to the BBC report, friction between the two largest economies of the world has been growing over the Iran war. Beijing, which is one of the largest buyers of Iranian energy exports, called for a ceasefire and criticised the US and Israeli strikes against the country.

Last week, Washington also announced that it has launched trade investigations against Beijing and a dozen other countries for "unfair trade practices".

In the last few days, US and Chinese representatives met in Paris for negotiations on investments, tariffs, and economic sanctions. The two sides reached a consensus on several issues and will carry on with talks, Chinese trade representative Li Chenggang said.

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Chinese negotiators also expressed "serious concern" over Washington's plans to investigate Beijing's trade practices, urging them to maintain economic stability.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.