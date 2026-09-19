Trump-Xi state dinner: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, Citi’s Jane Fraser join elite guest list — who else is attending?

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup chief Jane Fraser are set to attend President Donald Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington next week, according to sources familiar with the guest list cited by CNBC.

Dimon and Fraser will join a high-profile group of executives expected at the dinner, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Fraser was also part of the US delegation of business leaders who accompanied Trump during his trip to Beijing in May.

Bezos, Musk, Pichai among top executives invited Other executives reportedly invited include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, and former Apple's Tim Cook.

Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington Xi is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (September 23), where Trump is expected to personally welcome him. The visit marks Xi’s first state visit to the United States in more than a decade.

The main events are scheduled for Thursday, when Trump and first lady Melania Trump will welcome Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at a formal arrival ceremony at the White House. The two presidents will then hold bilateral talks after a military review in the Rose Garden.

That evening, Trump and the first lady will host Xi and Peng Liyuan at a state dinner in the White House’s East Room. Trump and Xi are expected to deliver remarks at the dinner.

Tariffs, AI and rare earths on agenda The high-profile dinner comes as Washington and Beijing prepare for talks on trade and technology.

US officials said the two countries could be ready to ease tariffs on a narrow range of non-strategic goods that would benefit both sides. However, Washington is not expected to offer reduced export controls in exchange for greater Chinese supplies of rare earth minerals, officials said.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to feature prominently in the broader economic discussions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York over the weekend, with AI among the issues expected to be discussed.