Trump-Xi Summit: Xi's ‘Thucydides Trap’ warning, push for Taiwan stance — 6 key takeaways from White House talks

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the White House on Thursday (September 24), with the leaders seeking to stabilise ties between the world's two largest economies while addressing major disputes over Taiwan, trade, artificial intelligence, advanced chips and the Iran war.

Trump opened the meeting by highlighting his personal relationship with Xi, describing it as a “truly great friendship” built on mutual respect and the interests of both countries.

Xi, meanwhile, used his opening remarks to call for cooperation and controlled competition, warning Washington and Beijing against allowing strategic rivalry to turn into confrontation.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is the Taiwan issue significant in the Trump-Xi summit discussions? ⌵ The Taiwan issue is significant because China views Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes US arms sales to the island, which it sees as interference in internal matters. This highlights the delicate balance between territorial claims and US security commitments. 2 What is the 'Thucydides Trap' as mentioned by Xi Jinping during the summit? ⌵ The 'Thucydides Trap' refers to the theory that tensions between a rising power and an established power can lead to conflict. Xi urged both nations to manage their strategic competition to avoid such a confrontation. 3 How did Trump characterize his relationship with Xi Jinping prior to the summit? ⌵ Trump characterized his relationship with Xi Jinping as a 'truly great friendship', emphasizing mutual respect and the vital interests of both countries, which he has cultivated since his first presidential campaign in 2016. 4 How are artificial intelligence concerns being addressed in the Trump-Xi talks? ⌵ Trump and Xi are addressing AI by acknowledging the joint responsibility of both nations to develop AI safely, ensuring it remains under human control and serves the public good. 5 What initiatives did Xi Jinping announce during the summit? ⌵ Xi announced a major youth exchange initiative, inviting 100,000 American young people to visit China over the next five years for studies and cultural exchanges, aimed at fostering people-to-people connections.

Here are the key takeaways from the Trump-Xi summit:

1. Trump hails ‘truly great friendship’ with Xi Trump highlighted his personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders met at the White House.

Trump used the opening remarks of the highly anticipated summit to emphasise the relationship he has developed with Xi since his first presidential campaign in 2016.

“From the time of my first election in 2016, President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship, actually, built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people,” Trump said.

2. Taiwan emerges as a major point of contention Xi urged Trump to handle the Taiwan issue “prudently” and called on the US to adopt what Beijing describes as the “correct position” of opposing Taiwan independence.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly demanded that Washington halt arms sales to the island.

3. Xi invokes ‘Thucydides Trap’ warning Xi warned that the US and China must prevent strategic competition from turning into conflict.

“We do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but our competition should be a healthy one, and should be kept within bounds,” Xi said.

He added that the relationship should be “a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which either wins or loses.”

Xi again invoked the “Thucydides Trap” — the theory that tensions between a rising power and an established power can lead to conflict.

4. Trump and Xi discuss AI and ‘human control’ Artificial intelligence was another major issue.

Trump had signalled before the meeting that AI and what he calls “superintelligence” would be high on the agenda. Xi said Washington and Beijing have both the capability and responsibility to ensure AI is developed safely.

“We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.

5. Iran war: Xi urges return to negotiations The Iran war was another major issue in the discussions.

Trump has sought China's help in using its influence with Tehran to push Iran towards an agreement with Washington. Beijing, however, has opposed the US and Israeli military campaign and maintained economic ties with Tehran.

Xi told Trump that China supports the US and Iran returning to negotiations and resolving their differences through dialogue.

6. Xi announces 100,000-youth exchange programme Xi used the meeting to announce a major people-to-people exchange initiative.

China will invite 100,000 American young people to visit the country over the next five years for studies and exchanges, according to Xi.