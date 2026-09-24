Trump-Xi talks today at White House: 4 key issues on agenda as US-China leaders hold historic talks

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold talks at the White House on Thursday (September 24), with trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the wars in Iran and Ukraine expected to feature prominently in discussions between the two leaders.

Trump has described the meeting as a “big day”. The talks come after the two countries agreed to extend a fragile trade truce by two months, while disagreements over technology, Taiwan and US-China competition remain unresolved.

Here are four key issues likely to be on the agenda:

1. AI and the race for technological supremacy

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What key issues are on the agenda for the Trump-Xi talks? ⌵ The Trump-Xi talks will focus on trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, and the wars in Iran and Ukraine. 2 Why is artificial intelligence a significant topic for discussion between the US and China? ⌵ AI represents a major area of strategic competition, with both nations seeking technological supremacy and control over advanced AI systems. 3 How do the US and China view Taiwanese arms sales? ⌵ China opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, viewing it as interference, while the US supports Taiwan's right to self-defense. 4 Should China play a role in resolving the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine? ⌵ Trump is seeking China's influence in both conflicts, believing that Beijing could help address regional stability and negotiations. 5 What is the current status of US-China trade relations? ⌵ Trade remains a critical issue, with an 11-month truce recently extended by two months to allow negotiators to address ongoing disputes.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a major area of strategic competition between the US and China. Trump has repeatedly argued that the US is ahead of China in the race for AI leadership and has resisted calls from parts of the American technology industry to slow the pace of development.

The two countries have also clashed over US restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China and Washington's efforts to limit Beijing's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

Trump has referred to AI as “SI”, or super intelligence, as part of his push to change the terminology surrounding the technology.

For Washington and Beijing, the issue extends beyond commercial competition. Control over advanced AI systems and the chips needed to develop them has increasingly become part of the broader US-China technology and national-security rivalry.

2. Taiwan and US arms sales Taiwan is another major point of contention between Washington and Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly opposed US arms sales to the island. Washington, meanwhile, has continued to support Taiwan's ability to defend itself.

The issue is particularly sensitive because Beijing regards US military support for Taiwan as interference in what it considers an internal Chinese matter.

For Trump and Xi, discussions on Taiwan are likely to involve the balance between China's territorial claims, US security commitments in the region and efforts to prevent tensions from escalating.

3. Iran and Ukraine wars The conflicts in Iran and Ukraine could also feature in the White House discussions.

Trump wants China to use its influence with Iran as Washington seeks to deal with the conflict and its wider consequences, including higher global oil prices.

China's diplomatic and economic relationships in the region give Beijing a potential role in discussions over the Iran conflict.

Ukraine is another area where Washington has sought greater Chinese involvement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly called on Beijing to do more to help bring Russia to the negotiating table.

The two leaders could therefore discuss China's relationship with Russia and Beijing's potential role in efforts to end the Ukraine war.

4. Trade and tariffs Trade remains at the heart of the US-China relationship.

An existing 11-month trade truce, which was due to expire in November, has now been extended by two months. The extension gives negotiators additional time to address outstanding disputes between the world's two largest economies.

Trump and Xi could discuss tariffs and trade barriers affecting specific sectors, as well as broader questions around the US-China economic relationship.