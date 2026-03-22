TSA agents' salaries explained: Musk offers to pay workers as Trump threatens to send ICE to airports

For the roughly 50,000 people screening passengers and luggage at airports across the United States every single day, the past five weeks have amounted to an extraordinary ordeal. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have been reporting for duty - standing at conveyor belts, operating body scanners, managing queues - without receiving a single dollar in return. Their first zero-dollar paycheck arrived in mid-March, the consequence of a government funding lapse that began on 14 February, when Congress failed to agree on financing for the Department of Homeland Security.

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The human cost has been immediate and visible. More than 300 TSA officers have already left the agency since the shutdown began, according to DHS figures, while unscheduled absences have more than doubled.

At airports including Orlando, Houston Hobby, and Philadelphia, passengers have faced hours-long queues. A workforce that has quietly underpinned the safety of one of the world's busiest aviation systems since the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 attacks is now, in the words of one industry analyst, turning to food banks and community donations simply to get by.

Trump Threatens ICE Deployment at Airports Donald Trump on Saturday, with a social media post that sharply escalated tensions,t announced plans to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to US airports as early as Monday if congressional Democrats refused to agree to a DHS funding arrangement.

Trump indicated the ICE agents would do far more than fill security gaps. "I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia," he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Trump added that he was looking "forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, 'GET READY.' NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!"

Democrats have repeatedly attempted to fund the TSA independently of the broader DHS dispute, but those efforts have been blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Elon Musk Steps In With Salary Offer Hours before Trump's posts, Elon Musk made a striking intervention of his own. The tech billionaire offered, via microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to personally cover the salaries of TSA personnel for the duration of the standoff.

"I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country," Elon Musk wrote.

The offer has not yet translated into a formal arrangement, and significant legal and logistical questions surround whether private payment of federal government employees is even permissible. Nonetheless, it thrust the question of what TSA agents actually earn into sharp public focus.

So How Much Do TSA Agents Actually Make? The answer, it turns out, depends considerably on experience, location, and seniority — but for the majority of frontline officers, the salaries are decidedly middle-class at best, and below the cost of living in many parts of the country.

Most TSA officers start on approximately $40,000 a year, according to Business Insider report. A DHS spokesperson confirmed to this to the publication that agents average "anywhere from $60,000 to $75,000" as they accumulate experience.

At the entry level — Band D, Step 1 on the TSA's internal pay structure, broadly equivalent to the federal government's GS-5 grade — officers earn roughly $35,000 in base pay before any locality adjustments. With a standard 16.8% locality uplift applied across most US cities in 2026, that figure rises to around $40,000, or approximately $19 per hour for a standard working week.

That is more than double the federal minimum wage, but it still falls short of what a single adult with no children needs to cover basic living costs in most American states, according to data from World Population Review. The national median wage for full-time workers sits at around $63,000 annually, per Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

Location Matters: San Francisco TSA Officers Can Earn Far More Geography plays a significant role in take-home pay. Around 50 cities with higher costs of living attract additional locality supplements on top of the standard adjustment. San Francisco offers the largest boost, 46.3% above base salary, meaning a newly hired officer in the Bay Area takes home roughly $50,500 a year before bonuses, rising to approximately $65,600 at the top of the entry-level band, the Business Insider report adds.

Other cities offering locality boosts of at least 30% include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Boston, Washington DC, San Diego, Hartford, and Alaska. Officers in Chicago or Houston with sufficient seniority can cross into six-figure territory through these adjustments alone.

Career Progression and Senior TSA Salaries Officers who remain with the agency and advance through its pay bands can earn considerably more. Moving into the F band, which encompasses roles such as Lead TSO or Security Training Instructor, places an officer in a salary range of roughly $61,000 to $79,000.

Programme analysts, whose work involves strategic planning and operational coordination rather than frontline screening, fall within the G band and earn between approximately $74,000 and $96,000 in standard-locality cities, with Houston and Hartford pushing those figures above $100,000.

At the apex of the structure sit Federal Security Directors, the senior officials responsible for overseeing operations at individual airports.

At the top of the K and L pay bands, their base salary reaches around $162,600.

Factor in San Francisco locality pay, and a Step 10 director there would earn in the region of $238,000 annually. In Los Angeles, the equivalent figure sits at approximately $222,000.

'It's Difficult to Work on a Sustained Basis Without Income' For the tens of thousands of officers nowhere near those upper echelons, the current situation is far grimmer.

The staffing exodus, over 300 departures in five weeks, and the surge in unplanned absences have produced the queues now snaking through terminal after terminal.