TSA crisis at US airports: ICE agents step in during shutdown, but delays continue

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deployed officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to major US airports to help manage mounting security disruptions. The move was announced by Donald Trump, who tasked Tom Homan with overseeing the operation. ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents have been sent to more than a dozen airports nationwide.

Partial Government shutdown The crisis stems from a prolonged partial shutdown that began in February after DHS funding lapsed. Political disagreements—primarily between Democrats and some Republicans—center on immigration enforcement policies. As a result, tens of thousands of federal workers, including airport security personnel, have been working without pay.

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TSA workforce crisis The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been hit hardest. Absenteeism surged to 11.5%, the highest level since the shutdown began. At some airports, including Houston, New York, and Atlanta, over one-third of TSA staff were absent. Additionally, more than 400 TSA agents have resigned since mid-February, worsening the staffing shortage.

Nationwide airport disruptions Airports across the country—including Atlanta, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Phoenix, and New Orleans—have experienced severe delays. Long security lines, extended wait times, and reduced checkpoint operations have disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers.

Role of ICE agents Although ICE agents have been deployed, their role remains restricted. They are assisting with basic front-line tasks such as identity verification but are not permitted beyond security checkpoints due to clearance limitations. Social media footage shows agents standing alongside TSA officers rather than independently managing operations.

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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport At one of the busiest airports in the world, the situation has been particularly severe. Passengers encountered extremely long lines at the north terminal, with queues stretching outside into drop-off zones. ICE agents were present standing together and not directly assisting with crowd management or line organization.

Passenger experience and delays Travelers at the Atlanta airport faced chaotic conditions. TSA lines extended far beyond normal capacity, and standard services like TSA PreCheck and Clear lanes appeared unavailable. Airport staff, rather than ICE agents, were actively managing crowds and directing passengers.

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Breakdown in communication systems The airport suspended real-time TSA wait time updates both online and on terminal screens. Normally, digital displays provide estimated wait times, but during the disruption, screens remained blank. The airport’s website replaced live updates with a general advisory urging passengers to arrive at least four hours early.

The shutdown continues to fuel political tensions in Washington. Lawmakers remain divided over DHS funding and immigration enforcement policies. Public frustration has intensified due to travel disruptions, unpaid federal workers, and controversial ICE-related incidents.

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