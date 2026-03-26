TSA wait times spike at major US airports as DHS funding stalemate continues

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is grappling with unprecedented airport delays as a weeks-long Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding shutdown exacerbates staffing shortages, long lines, and operational disruptions nationwide.

Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Congress on Wednesday (March 25) that some airport wait times have exceeded 4.5 hours, marking the longest in agency history. The shutdown, now 40 days old following a lapse on February 14, has already led to the departure of more than 480 transportation security officers.

Major airports hit hard Airports in Atlanta, Houston, and New York have been particularly affected. Lines have extended through terminals, baggage claims, and even outdoors, prompting widespread social media complaints from frustrated travelers. On certain days, 40–50% of TSA officers have called out, forcing the agency to consolidate screening lanes and scale back operations.

Shutdown deadlock The funding stalemate continues amid disputes over immigration enforcement policy. Democrats proposed reforms to limit immigration operations following several violent incidents, but Senate Republicans rejected the plan. Majority Leader John Thune criticized the proposal, calling it “not even close to being real” and highlighting demands including mask restrictions and judicial warrants.

DHS assistance limited Federal immigration officers have been deployed to some airports, but it remains unclear how much they have alleviated TSA duties. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats for the ongoing chaos, accusing them of obstructing a deal and creating disruptions to divert attention from US military operations overseas.

Staffing crisis On Monday, hundreds of immigration and Homeland Security Investigations officers began assisting with airport security. Despite this, DHS reported that 11.1% of TSA officers nationwide (3,160 personnel) did not show up for work. In major hubs like New York, Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, absentee rates exceeded 30%, further fueling long waits for travelers. ICE and other DHS law enforcement personnel continue to receive pay during the shutdown.

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