TSA wait times stretch longer across US airports as staff shortages impact security lines

Security wait times at major US airports showed significant variation on March 18, with some hubs facing long delays while others reported minimal congestion, according to CNN.

Longest delays

The longest wait was recorded at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where passengers faced delays of up to 120 minutes as of 9:48 am ET.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport also reported relatively high wait times of 40 minutes and 39 minutes, respectively, at 9:51 am ET.

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Moderate wait times

Airports such as Orlando International Airport (32 minutes) and Newark Liberty International Airport (28 minutes) saw moderate delays at around 9:49 am ET.

In New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport recorded 23 minutes and 22 minutes, respectively, at around 9:50 am ET.

SA staffing crunch triggers long airport lines across US Air travelers across the United States are facing longer security lines as a partial government shutdown, in effect since mid-February, disrupts operations at the Transportation Security Administration. Around 50,000 officers are working without pay, leading to rising absenteeism of over 10% nationwide and much higher rates at major hubs like John F. Kennedy International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Staff shortages have forced checkpoint closures in some airports, while over 300 TSA workers have quit during the shutdown. Authorities have warned that smaller airports could face temporary closures if the situation persists.

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The disruption comes amid political deadlock over funding for the Department of Homeland Security continues, with both Republicans and Democrats trading blame for the crisis.

Funding lapse Funding for the Department of Homeland Security lapsed on February 13 after Congress failed to agree on immigration reforms, leaving Transportation Security Administration operations without full funding.

Democrats have said they will block DHS funding until new limits are placed on federal immigration actions following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good earlier this year.

This marks the third shutdown in under a year affecting TSA workers, who remain unpaid and will receive back pay only after the government reopens.