Tsumani warning in US: Indian consulate issues advisory for California, West Coast, Hawaii; helpline number activated

After a powerful earthquake at Russian coast generated tsunami warnings in several countries, including Hawaii and California and US West Coast, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued an advisory for Indian living in the region

Advertisement

The quake registered a magnitude of 8.8 and was centered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor struck early Wednesday local time, which was still Tuesday in the U.S.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps:-

▶️Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centers.

▶️Move to higher ground if Tsunami Alert is issued.

▶️Avoid Coastal Areas.

▶️Prepare for Emergency & Keep devices charged.

Emergency Helpline number +1-415-483-6629 or reach through email on enquiry.sf@mea.gov.in.

Advertisement

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, and a tsunami watch is in force from the California-Mexico border to Chignik Bay, Alaska, according to the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System. Guam is also under a tsunami watch.