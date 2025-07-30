Tsunami warning: All harbours closed, flight to and from Maui cancelled in Hawaii amid emergency warning

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia early Wednesday, setting off a tsunami that reached coastal areas of Japan and Russia’s Kuril Islands.

In Hawaii, coastal residents were told to get to high ground or the fourth floor or above of buildings, and the U.S. Coast Guard ordered ships out of harbours as the tsunami approached.

"Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X.

The U.S. Coast Guard Oceania ordered all commercial vessels to evacuate Hawaii’s commercial harbours, announcing that all harbours are closed to incoming vessel traffic until further notice, Reuters reported.

Hanalei Maui Gauge in Hawaii recorded a Tsunami amplitude of 3.9 FT relative to normal sea level, said PTWC, Reuters reported.

“All harbours in Hawaii have been closed to incoming vessel traffic. Vessels transiting within the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands or inbound to ports in Hawaii shall remain offshore until conditions subside,” CNN quoted a statement from the Coast Guard Oceania District as saying.

Shortly after 0600 GMT, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said 1-1.2-metre waves were impacting the Hawaiian islands.

Tsunami waves struck parts of Kamchatka, partially flooding the port and a fish processing plant in the town of Severo-Kurilsk and sweeping vessels from their moorings, regional officials and Russia's emergency ministry said.

"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. Russian scientists said it was the most powerful quake to hit the region since 1952.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has announced that all flights to and from Maui have been cancelled due to the ongoing tsunami emergency, reported Reuters.