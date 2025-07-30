Tsunami warning in US after Russia Earthquake: What Indians in California, Hawaii should know

Indian nationals residing on the US West Coast, including California and Hawaii, have been urged by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to remain on high alert following a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The Consulate General is actively monitoring the potential tsunami threat and has issued an urgent advisory for the diaspora.

In a statement cited by news agency ANI, the Indian Consulate emphasised the need for all Indian citizens in the affected regions to strictly follow guidance from American authorities and local emergency management agencies. They have also advised close monitoring of updates from the US Tsunami Warning Centres.

Advisory for Indian nationals: Heed Official Alerts: Pay close attention to and comply with all official warnings and instructions from US authorities.

Move to Safety: If a tsunami alert is issued, move to higher ground immediately without delay.

Stay Clear of Coasts: Avoid all coastal areas until the 'all clear' is officially given.

Be Prepared: Ensure emergency kits are ready and all communication devices are fully charged. For any assistance, Indian nationals can contact the Consulate General of India in San Francisco at their helpline number: +1-415-483-6629.

