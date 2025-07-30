Tsunami warning in US threatens properties belonging to Hollywood celebrities; Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and more

After a massive 8.8 earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast, tsunami alerts have been issued in the US. The warning affects areas like Hawaii, California and Alaska. Several celebrity homes in high-risk coastal zones are now under threat.

Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey’s 1,000-acre estate in Maui was mentioned in advisories. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu house is also at risk. Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston have homes in Montecito, California. That place is under warning now.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandra Bullock also own homes in this area. Paris Hilton’s beach house in Malibu, earlier hit by wildfires, faces danger again.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis own a beachfront home in Santa Barbara. The property is listed on Airbnb.

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!” Kutcher wrote on Twitter (now X) on August 15, 2023, while announcing that the Airbnb booking would open on the following day.

Courteney Cox, who became legendary after playing Monica Geller in FRIENDS, has a mansion in Malibu. That is under threat. So is Mel Gibson’s oceanfront home.

Advertisement

Warnings cover Hawaii and California’s coastal cities like Malibu, Montecito, Santa Monica and San Diego. Robert Downey Jr.’s luxury house in Santa Monica Canyon is in a risky area too.

Due to their low elevation and oceanfront location, some estates were directly mentioned in evacuation alerts issued on July 30.

California wildfires Many celebrities who now face a tsunami threat for their properties earlier faced wildfire risks. In January, deadly wildfires in California killed at least 30 people. It destroyed over 18,000 buildings and burned more than 57,000 acres.

Over 2 lakh people had to evacuate. The Palisades and Eaton Fires hit areas like Malibu, Altadena and Pasadena badly. Dozens of celebrity homes were damaged or destroyed.

Stars like Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Mel Gibson and others either lost homes or were forced to leave. Paris Hilton’s Malibu house was completely destroyed. Billy Crystal’s 45-year-old home burned down.

Advertisement