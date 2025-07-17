Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Alaska coast

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 hit the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning that was later cancelled, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 12:37 p.m. local time (2037 GMT), with its epicentre situated roughly 54 miles (87 kilometres) south of the island town of Sand Point. It originated at a relatively shallow depth of 12.5 miles, according to a report by AFP.

Tsunami warning cancelled Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula after the quake, but later downgraded it to a tsunami advisory, and then withdrew it entirely.

“The Tsunami Advisory is cancelled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula,” said the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in a message issued about two hours after the earthquake, AFP reported.

The initial quake was followed by a cluster of more than a dozen aftershocks, the largest of which was measured at 5.2 magnitude, according to USGS.

The tsunami warning and advisory had only been issued for areas along the Alaskan coast, with areas further afield unaffected, the NTWC said.

A tsunami with a maximum height of 0.2 feet (6.1 centimetres) was observed at Sand Point, it said.

Nevertheless, the centre advised residents in the affected zone to be aware of hazards.

“Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so,” the NTWC said.

In March 1964, the state experienced a massive 9.2-magnitude earthquake — the most powerful ever recorded in North America. The quake triggered a tsunami that caused widespread destruction in Anchorage and impacted areas including the Gulf of Alaska, the U.S. West Coast, and Hawaii, resulting in numerous deaths and over $400 million in property damage.

More recently, in July 2023, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Alaska Peninsula, though it did not cause any significant damage.