Tulsi Gabbard claims Anthony Fauci backed Wuhan research, suppressed COVID lab-leak evidence

Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released a series of declassified documents and communications that she says reveal the role of former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci in funding coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, influencing intelligence assessments on the origins of COVID-19, and misleading Congress under oath.

The disclosures were made on what Gabbard described as her final day in office. She said the documents were uncovered during a year-long declassification review conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Gabbard: 'It's time you know the truth' Announcing the release, Gabbard alleged that Fauci directed millions of dollars in US taxpayer funding toward gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan laboratory.

"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus' lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It's time you know the truth."

The ODNI claimed the newly released records contain communications between Fauci and intelligence officials regarding the origins of COVID-19 and the handling of information related to the pandemic.

Allegations of intelligence manipulation According to Gabbard, the documents suggest that Fauci maintained close ties with intelligence officials and played multiple roles during the pandemic as a researcher, adviser, and public spokesperson.

She alleged that scientists funded through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) helped shape intelligence assessments that were later used publicly to challenge the lab-leak theory.

"The American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability."

"The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President."

The ODNI further claimed that intelligence whistleblowers reported facing retaliation, marginalisation, and career setbacks after supporting assessments that favoured the lab-leak hypothesis.

Questions over Congressional testimony One of the central allegations concerns Fauci's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2024.

According to the ODNI, correspondence contained in the newly declassified material contradicts Fauci's sworn testimony when he was asked whether he had communicated with intelligence agencies concerning viral research before, during, or after the pandemic.

The release alleges that Fauci responded: "Not to my knowledge about COVID."

Gabbard's office argues that the newly released communications raise questions about the accuracy of that statement.

Biden's pardon The disclosures also renewed attention on former President Joe Biden's decision to grant Fauci a pre-emptive pardon during his final hours in office in January 2025.

Explaining the move at the time, Biden said: "These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing."

He added: "Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families."

Biden stressed that the pardon should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing."

The Fauci-related release follows another declassification initiative announced by Gabbard on June 12, in which the ODNI claimed it had uncovered evidence of US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries. Gabbard alleged that information about the facilities had been withheld from the public.

At the time, she said: "Politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs."

Gabbard preparing to leave office Gabbard previously announced that she would step down as Director of National Intelligence effective June 30 after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

In her resignation statement, she wrote: "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."