Tulsi Gabbard claims Iran is equipped to produce 'nuclear weapons within weeks'

Director of National Intelligence in the Donald Trump administration, Tulsi Gabbard, has now dropped a bombshell of a statement, claiming that Iran has the ability to develop a nuclear weapon within weeks. This statement came shortly after her March testimony before Congress, where she said that Iran was not building nuclear weapons.

Gabbard changes stance shortly after Trump's remark This sudden change of Gabbard's stance came shortly after US President Donald Trump said that she was "wrong" and that intelligence showed Iran had a "tremendous amount of material" and could have a nuclear weapon within months, according to a BBC News report. Her statement comes shortly after the Iran-Israel conflict escalated sharply over the past few days, with both sides trying to get an edge.

In her recent post on social media, Gabbard maintained that Iran is currently at a stage where it can develop nuclear weapons in a jiffy, according to the reports received by US Intelligence. Her post on X reads,"The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree."

She also shared a video of her full testimony before Congress in March, where she said US intelligence agencies had concluded Iran was not building nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained that their nuclear programme is completely peaceful and it has not intended to develop a nuclear weapon from its project. Trump has, however, given Iran two weeks to decide on its nuclear programmes and inform Washington. Meanwhile, the deliberation goes on in the US whether the nation should enter the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

