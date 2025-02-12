Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under the Trump administration.

Gabbard, a former Representative from Hawaii, brings both legislative and military experience to the role.

She served in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 and has been recognised for her service in the Hawaii Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.

Role and responsibilities As the Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard will oversee the United States’ intelligence community, an agency established in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Her primary responsibility will be to coordinate intelligence operations among various agencies, ensuring national security and effective information-sharing across the government.

Controversies and opposition Gabbard’s nomination was met with skepticism due to her lack of direct experience in intelligence oversight. She has never served on an intelligence committee, leading critics to question her qualifications. Additionally, her past remarks regarding US adversaries, including Russia and Syria, fueled opposition.

Senators from both parties raised concerns about her stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her 2017 visit to Syria, where she met with then-President Bashar al-Assad while he was under US sanctions. Critics also pointed to her previous defense of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents and sought asylum in Russia.

Despite the opposition, Gabbard has vowed to bring transparency and efficiency to the intelligence community. Her military background and congressional experience will be key factors in how she navigates the complexities of her new role.

Republicans back Gabbard Despite initial hesitations, Republican senators rallied behind Gabbard after she pledged to refocus the DNI’s mission on coordinating intelligence efforts and advising the president. Some, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), acknowledged past disagreements with Gabbard’s positions but praised her independent approach.

“While I continue to have concerns, I appreciate her commitment to reining in the agency’s outsized scope,” Murkowski stated.

