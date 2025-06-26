Tulsi Gabbard says Iran’s nuclear sites are ‘destroyed’, ‘would take years to rebuild’ blasts ‘propaganda media’

Tulsi Gabbard, United States Director of National Intelligence, defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, citing new intelligence and accusing the media of trying to undercut the mission by selectively leaking information.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gabbard backed Trump’s repeated claims that US military strikes had effectively “destroyed” Iran’s key nuclear facilities, despite ongoing doubts.

“New intelligence confirms what @POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed,” Gabbard wrote.

“If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do.”

Her comments appear to be a direct response to recent media reports citing a preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment that found the strikes may have only temporarily set back Iran’s nuclear program.

Gabbard dismissed those stories, accusing media outlets of deliberately omitting key context in an effort to undermine Trump’s credibility.

“The propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with ‘low confidence’) to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure,” she said.

Her remarks come as Trump continues to tout the military operation as a turning point that led to the current ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling it the conclusion of what he has dubbed the “12-day war.”

Despite skepticism from within the US intelligence community and among foreign policy experts, Trump has insisted the strikes were “obliterating” and said they restored “the credibility of American deterrence.”

Trump slams ‘fake news’ over Iran strike doubts, vows more attacks if Tehran rebuilds President Donald Trump fiercely defended the success of US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities during a press conference at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday (June 25), railing against the "fake news media" for questioning the extent of the operation’s destruction and vowing further military action if Iran attempts to rebuild.

Standing beside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump read aloud from a letter he said was sent by Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission, which praised the U.S. operation and supported the administration’s claims.

“A statement came in from the Atomic Energy Commission of Israel,” Trump said. “They’re very serious people, as you know. ‘The devastating U.S. strike on Fordow destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility totally inoperable.’”

“It was devastated. We assessed that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities had set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years to come,” Trump continued reading. “This achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.”

Trump targets media outlets over coverage Trump blasted US media organisations including CNN and The New York Times for reporting that U.S. intelligence had assessed the strikes may have only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by a few months.

Intelligence report casts doubt on Trump Admin's claims of Iran nuclear strike success A preliminary US intelligence assessment has concluded that the June 21 airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have delayed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions by only a matter of months, far short of the sweeping success claimed by President Donald Trump and his top officials.

The findings, first reported by Reuters, cite a classified report prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon’s primary intelligence body. Three sources familiar with the assessment told the outlet that Iran’s nuclear program may have been set back by “only a month or two.”

Operation Midnight Hammer The US operation — code-named Operation Midnight Hammer — was launched over the weekend and involved the use of 14 GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers on heavily fortified sites in Fordow and Natanz. Additionally, over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles struck facilities in Isfahan, aiming to cripple Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.