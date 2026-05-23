US President Donald Trump staffed his second-term Cabinet with more women than his first term and much more than his Republican predecessors, but four women have lost their seat at the table in the last three months. Tulsi Gabbard's resignation marks the latest and fourth exit of a woman from Trump's cabinet this year.
Four female cabinet members who have been fired or have resigned are as follows:
The post stated, “He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months,” adding, “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”
Gabbard, a former military officer and Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, joined the Republican Party in 2024. According to a source familiar with the matter, Gabbard was removed by the White House, Reuters reported. In the past, Trump hinted at growing differences with Gabbard on their approach to Iran, suggesting that she was "softer" than him on curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
A White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, “Any suggestion that the White House forced her to resign over her husband’s health is slanderous,” while noting that Gabbard was a patriot who had served her country extremely well
Trump in a post on social media announced that Gabbard was “unfortunately” leaving the office because of her husband’s diagnosis, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her.”
On this occasion, Iranian embassy in Armenia wished Gabbard and her husband on X and stated, “You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated." It added, “It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and is a proxy for Israel.”
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