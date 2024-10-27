‘Turned into sex slave’: 25-year-old model accuses New York City-based plastic surgeon of savagely beating her and….

The plastic surgeon also tried to cover up her black eye by injecting her with filler without anesthesia, a report said citing a lawsuit filed by the model

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Maya Willow Sias, a Los Angeles-based singer and model, contended in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit that Mahmoud is a violent drug- and alcohol-abusing sex addict. Photo: X
A New York City-based plastic surgeon has been accused of turning a glamorous model into a “sex slave” and subjecting her to cruelty, said a report by New York Post.

The surgeon also tried to cover up her black eye by injecting her with filler without anesthesia, the report said citing a lawsuit filed by the model.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Ammar Mahmoud, at one point allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend Maya Willow Sias (25) so savagely that her eye socket was shattered, according to the $10 million suit filed on Tuesday.

“He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone,” Sias told The Post in an interview.

Sias, a Los Angeles-based singer and model, contended in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit that Mahmoud is a violent drug- and alcohol-abusing sex addict hiding behind the facade of a caring plastic surgeon.

She also alleged that Mahmoud had beaten and abused other women, an accusation made in an ongoing 2014 lawsuit filed by the surgeon’s ex-wife.

His former wife’s attorney, Bryan Swerling, told The Post that he believed the new accusations in Sias’ suit show the plastic surgeon has an alleged pattern of abuse.

According to the lawsuit, Sias and Mahmoud had a nine-month relationship. They had met in April 2023 in Miami, where they both attended a party on a yacht.

“He literally made her into a sex slave,” Sias’ attorney Larry Hutcher, a partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, told The Post.

Mahmoud allegedly love-bombed Sias with extravagant gifts and trips to Miami and Dubai before he offered to ship her belongings from her North Carolina home to his Fifth Avenue pad, according to the lawsuit.

But Sias soon encountered Mahmoud’s dark side, including his regular abuse of the anesthetic ketamine and 2C, a synthetic psychedelic drug, the suit alleges.

“Almost nightly, Dr. Mahmoud would abuse drugs and alcohol, and force himself upon Willow at all hours of the night, irrespective of whether Willow consented to the sexual acts, or was even conscious,” the lawsuit states.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Us News'Turned into sex slave': 25-year-old model accuses New York City-based plastic surgeon of savagely beating her and….

