Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Minnesota—Air quality alert in effect

Thick smoke from over 100 wildfires in Canada’s Manitoba province is sweeping into Minnesota, reducing air quality. According to KSTP, dense smoke is expected to persist in the areas till noon today. The outlet added that a Southwest wind of 5 to15 mph is expected to push away the smoke north and east, with some relief expected around 2 pm. However, the hazy conditions and poor air quality are expected to be back on Monday (July 14).

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued a statewide air quality alert, in effect through 9 a.m. on July 14. The alert covers the entire state, including the Twin Cities metro and communities such as Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and other places.

Weather report Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s on July 13, as per KSTP. Some scattered thunderstorms may occur from 8 to 10 pm local time, but skies will become clear afterward.

However, another thick mass of wildfire smoke may drift over from Canada overnight, leading to another decline in air quality by early Monday. Overnight lows will dip to around 70°F.

Though Monday will start with smoke lingering in the atmosphere, the day will see sunshine and warm weather with highs around 90 degrees. An increase in humidity is expected in the afternoon with winds of 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures are anticipated to approach 90°F. By Monday evening, it is expected that stronger winds will disperse the smoke once again. Temperature will also drop to the low to mid 70s

Humidity and heat is expected to increase on Tuesday, leading to partial sunny conditions and temperature peaking in the low 90s. Later in the day, there are chances of intense wind rainfall.

All about Canadian wildfires Over a 100 wildfires have been reported in the country’s Manitoba province. The smoke drifting from the blazes has put almost 22 million people in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan at risk of breathing poor quality air. According to Fox News, all of Minnesota has issued some form of air quality alert.

FAQs Why is there a haze in Minneapolis? The haze in Minneapolis is caused by thick smoke drifting in from wildfires burning across parts of Canada. Shifting wind patterns have carried the smoke into the region, reducing visibility and air quality.

Why is air quality suddenly bad? A change in wind direction brought dense wildfire smoke from Canada into several US states, leading to a sharp rise in fine particle pollution. This caused the air to shift quickly from moderate to unhealthy levels.