Twist in Charlie Kirk murder case: Bullet fragment fails to link Tyler Robinson to rifle - here's what happened next

Lawyers representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, have requested a delay in the preliminary hearing set for May, stating they require more time to examine a large volume of evidence, including a bullet analysis that may support their defence, as reported by the Associated Press.

Tyler Robinson’s defence team stated in recent court filings that an analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was unable to definitively link a bullet fragment recovered during the autopsy to the rifle discovered near the scene.

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AP further reported that the FBI is running additional tests, according to court documents.

The agency’s report has not been made public, but attorneys have referenced portions of it in court filings, indicating that the findings were inconclusive.

Forensic ballistics analysis often depends on the size and condition of the recovered bullet fragments. Experts examine tiny, unique markings left on a bullet as it travels through a gun barrel. These markings act like fingerprints, as no two firearms produce exactly the same pattern, AP reported.

The defence said in its motion that it may try to use the analysis to clear Robinson of blame during the preliminary hearing, while prosecutors aim to show they have enough evidence against him to proceed with a trial, as reported by AP.

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Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Robinson, 22, who is charged with aggravated murder in the 10 September shooting of the conservative activist on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges. Defence attorneys note that forensic reports indicate multiple people's DNA was found on some items, which they say requires a more complex analysis.

Robinson reportedly texted his romantic partner that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred," prosecutors have said.

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Tyler Robinson is scheduled to return to court on 17 April for a hearing on a defence motion seeking to prohibit cameras in the courtroom.

Earlier, on 12 March (local time), when Robinson was back in court, a judge rejected some requests by his lawyers to limit public access to court records, while leaving open the possibility of closing parts of a future hearing.

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson will argue to bar TV cameras, microphones, and photographers from the courtroom during the April hearing.

Robinson’s defence team went on to say that the 17 April hearing will involve discussions about prejudicial pretrial publicity, such as evidence that has yet to be admitted, personal opinions about guilt or public statements that would otherwise be inadmissible in court. Revisiting that in open court could end up "reinflicting a wound” to Robinson's rights, defence attorney Michael Burt said, as reported by AP.

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(With inputs from agencies)