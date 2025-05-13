Two Americans on the world stage: President Donald Trump says ‘fight’, Pope Leo says ‘peace’

In an unprecedented moment in global history, two of the world’s most influential figures — US President Donald Trump and newly elected Pope Leo XIV — hail from the same country. Yet their leadership styles, worldviews, and public personas couldn’t be more different.

Advertisement

While Trump made his international debut with a fiery call to “fight” and an unapologetically nationalist agenda, Pope Leo XIV began his papacy with a single word: “Peace.” That contrast now defines the global stage, where America’s outsized influence is being projected through two starkly different lenses.

Power in parallel but diverging paths Donald Trump, leading the world’s largest economy and military, has reshaped US foreign policy around an “America First” doctrine — triggering trade wars, testing alliances, and stoking nationalist sentiment. His brash persona has drawn criticism for being combative and performative, especially in dealings with the press and international institutions.

In contrast, Pope Leo XIV — born Robert F. Prevost in Chicago — offers a quieter, bridge-building tone. A veteran missionary who spent two decades in Peru and recently headed the Vatican office responsible for overseeing bishops, Leo is seen as calm, deliberative, and inclusive. He made history last week as the first US-born pope and the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church, representing 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

Advertisement

Two Americas on the global stage The dual emergence of Trump and Leo as global leaders has sparked debate about American influence at a time when many allies are questioning the reliability of US leadership. For decades, the Catholic Church had avoided selecting an American pope, wary of appearing too closely tied to a global superpower. But Leo’s selection — following Pope Francis’ death on April 21 — signals a shift.

Read More

“The irony of Leo’s election is that many in the rest of the world will view it as a sign of hope — as an American who can speak for them rather than act against them,” said David Gibson, director of Fordham University’s Center on Religion and Culture. Advertisement

Conflict and contrast: Policy and persona Leo’s vision diverges sharply from Trump’s, particularly on immigration, climate change, and the role of the media. He has previously criticized Trump’s vice president, JD Vance, on religious grounds, sharing an article that rebutted Vance’s call to prioritize love for fellow citizens over outsiders. Leo, addressing thousands in St. Peter’s Square, offered a different message: “We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open.”

Trump, meanwhile, has remained politically dominant. During the mourning period for Pope Francis, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope — a move he later downplayed but which drew backlash from Catholic communities. He still offered congratulations, calling Leo’s election a “great honor.” Advertisement

Not quite an ‘American Pope’ Despite his US roots, Pope Leo's identity is far more global. He holds dual citizenship, spent most of his adult life outside the United States, and delivered his first papal address in Italian — not English. Vatican watchers noted that he made no reference to his American heritage in that speech, a subtle but clear signal of his broader mission.

Different lanes, shared moment Trump and Pope Leo represent two very different expressions of American power: one rooted in political dominance, the other in spiritual leadership. “The Gospel meets the culture,” said Catholic scholar Steven Millies. “That’s not Trump’s lane as a president, a reality TV star, or a businessman.” Advertisement

And yet, both men will shape global conversations — Trump from the White House and campaign trail, and Leo from the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace. For the first time, the eyes of the world turn to two Americans, each offering a radically different answer to the question of what leadership looks like in 2025.

(With AP inputs)