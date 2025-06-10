Two campers found dead at Isle Royale National Park campground; investigation underway

The National Park Service (NPS) has launched an investigation after two individuals were found dead at a remote backcountry campground in Isle Royale National Park, a rugged and isolated island cluster in Lake Superior near Michigan’s border with Canada.

Advertisement

According to the NPS, rangers received two separate reports around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday (June 8) alerting them to the presence of two deceased individuals at a remote campground within the park.

In response, two park rangers undertook an overnight hike of approximately 11 miles to reach the site. They arrived early Monday morning, June 9, and confirmed the discovery of the two bodies. The individuals have not been identified, and the cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Emergency response and ongoing investigation Additional ground crews and aviation resources were deployed to the scene starting Monday. The NPS has not released further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their deaths but confirmed that an active investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

About Isle Royale National Park Isle Royale National Park is a remote wilderness area located in Lake Superior, near Michigan’s border with Canada. Designated as a national park in 1940, it encompasses a rugged island and over 400 smaller surrounding islets, covering a total area of more than 894 square miles, including 209 square miles of land.

Isolated and untamed

Accessible only by boat or seaplane, Isle Royale is one of the most isolated national parks in the continental United States. The island is free of cars and paved roads, making it a haven for hikers, campers, and kayakers seeking solitude and immersion in nature. Visitors often spend days or weeks exploring its backcountry trails and inland lakes.

Wildlife and ecology

Advertisement

The park is known for its unique ecosystem, particularly its long-studied predator-prey relationship between wolves and moose. It is home to a variety of wildlife including foxes, beavers, loons, and otters. The isolation of the island has allowed researchers to observe ecological dynamics in a relatively undisturbed environment for decades.

Seasonal access

Due to its remote location and harsh winters, Isle Royale is only open to the public from mid-April through the end of October. During this period, visitors can access the island via ferries from Michigan and Minnesota or by seaplane from nearby towns.

Activities

Popular activities in the park include:

Backpacking and hiking: Over 165 miles of trails, including the Greenstone Ridge Trail that spans the island.

Canoeing and Kayaking: Numerous inland lakes and coastal areas offer opportunities for paddling.

Advertisement