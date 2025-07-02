Two Chinese nationals charged in efforts to recruit spies in US military for Beijing

The United States has charged two Chinese nationals Yuance Chen, 38, and Liren “Ryan” Lai, 39, accused of trying to recruit spies for Beijing, including actions such as photographing a naval base and coordinating a cash dead-drop.

They were arrested for allegedly acting on behalf of China without registering as foreign agents with the Justice Department, in accordance with the law.

The lawsuit, brought in a US district court in San Francisco and revealed publicly on Monday, represents the most recent effort by the Justice Department to pursue what authorities describe as ongoing attempts by the Chinese government to covertly gather information on US military strength, a tactic dramatically exposed two years prior when China launched a spy balloon that American forces eventually downed off the South Carolina coastline.

While proclaiming the case, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "This case underscores the Chinese government’s sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within. The Justice Department will not stand by while hostile nations embed spies in our country – we will expose foreign operatives, hold their agents to account, and protect the American people from covert threats to our national security.”

About the Chinese citizens involved in the case Chen came to the US on a visa in 2015 and then got recognised as a lawful permanent resident, while Liren resides in China but came to the US not regularly, comprising this past spring as part of an attempt to oversee clandestine espionage operations for China's Ministry of State Security or MSS.

According to an affidavit submitted by the FBI in relation to the investigation, agents suspect that Lai had been grooming Chen to become an intelligence asset for China beginning as early as mid-2021.

Their operations, as described by the FBI, included coordinating on a dead-drop of at least $10,000 in cash to another individual reportedly acting under the direction of the Ministry of State Security (MSS). They also carried out, and coordinated, reconnaissance of a US Navy recruiting center in California and a naval installation in Washington state, activities that involved Chen allegedly capturing images, which authorities believe were later sent to Chinese intelligence officials.

Investigators allege that Lai and Chen further conspired to enlist US Navy personnel as informants for China. At one point, Chen reportedly collected personal details, including names, hometowns, and program affiliations, of recent Navy recruits. A number of those listed had China noted as their place of origin, and officials suspect that this data was communicated to Chinese intelligence, according to the FBI affidavit.

It was not known if they had lawyers. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington did not comment as well.