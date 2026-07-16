Two critically injured after shooting inside Kroger store outside Houston, Texas

Two people were in critical condition after a shooting incident inside a Kroger supermarket outside Houston, Texas, on Wednesday. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the incident took place at the Cypresswood Drive location in Cypress around 2:50 pm.

Advertisement

Captain Juan Flores of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office told reporters that heavy law enforcement and emergency personnel are at the scene following the shooting.

The details of the injured, including their identities, have not been made public by the authorities. While one of the injured walked out of the store and was transported to the hospital, the other person was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds, ABC News, citing Captain Flores, reported.

Flores also said that investigators are looking into reports that one of the victims was the shooter.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, eyewitnesses reported seeing a black male wearing a yellow shirt and black pants firing a weapon inside the store.

Brooke Taylor, a Fox News correspondent, said on X that the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and that the victim and the shooter were known to each other.

“This was a domestic situation. The shooter showed up to busy Kroger where the victim worked and shot him. The victim is in “grave condition.” The shooter was also shot. Police are trying to still confirm if the gunman was shot or he shot himself,” Taylor said on X.

Following the shooting, Kroger released a statement reading, "Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to release information at this time. We appreciate your understanding."

Advertisement