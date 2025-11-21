'Two GOATS in one frame': Donald Trump posts AI-generated video of him playing football with Ronaldo — Watch

US President Donald Trump on Thursday shared an AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House.

Advertisement

“Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY. Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool,” said Trump in a post on Instagram.

The video was posted after attending a glitzy dinner with the Portuguese footballer and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

The soccer star was seated near the front of the East Room — not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks.

Also Read | Donald Trump slams Jimmy Kimmel once again, demands he be taken off the air

Meanwhile, several social media users commented on the video, with some calling it the best use of technology.

“Bro I know it’s Ronaldo’s idea, but I just can’t prove it,” said a user.

Another user said, “Best ever (x2) using technology properly.”

“Haters will say it’s fake,” commented one of the users.

Advertisement

Some users commented that the video was clearly AI, but so real.

“We got AI Trump v Ronaldo before GTA VI.”

Wednesday's visit was a rare US visit for Ronaldo, who hasn't played in the country since 2014.

Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognizing Ronaldo, whom he said he introduced to his teenage son.

Advertisement

Trump also presented Ronald with a symbolic golden key and invited him to the White House.

“Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace,” said the soccer player in a post on Instagram.

Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi soccer league since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 on a reported USD 200 million-a-year contract.

Advertisement

World Cup connection Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, shaped a fast-track bidding process two years ago that helped ensure there was no rival bid.

Ronaldo promoted that bid, saying last December when the Saudi win was confirmed “after what I see, I'm more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever.”