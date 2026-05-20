Two Lamborghinis catch fire after crash on Highway 99 in Texas; drivers walk away unscathed | See pics

At least two Lamborghini cars caught fire after crashing on a road in Texas's Cypress area on Monday (local time), the fire department said.

Media reports, citing a post from the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said the cars were involved in a crash on the feeder road of Highway 99 and Jack Road. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, as the drivers managed to escape from their cars.

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At the scene, fire crews said they saw both Lamborghinis in the aftermath of the wreck, with one on fire. Photos released by the fire department show both cars with significant damage.

View full Image View full Image One of the cars involved in the crash in Cypress, Texas. ( Image: Facebook )

According to CHRON, a Houston-based digital news website, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, with police officials investigating the incident. When first responders arrived, they found one of the Lamborghinis engulfed in flames.

View full Image View full Image The site of the car crash in Cypress, Texas. ( Image: Facebook )

US 75 remains shut for several hours on Tuesday In a separate incident, at least two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that shut down the southbound lanes at US 75 at Royal Lane, officials said. The crash occurred shortly after 1 AM on Tuesday at US 75 and Valleydale Drive, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to reports, emergency crews were initially dispatched following reports of at least two vehicles colliding and several people trapped inside.

According to investigators, a sedan travelling in the wrong direction on US 75 collided with an SUV, the release stated. Police said the sedan’s driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver and passenger were transported to a hospital, where the passenger later died, while the driver remains in critical condition.

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Traffic was redirected to the US 75 service road at Royal Lane for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation into the crash.

Rise in car crash accidents in US Earlier this week, a Toyota Tacoma driver rammed into a row of supercars in Cypress, Texas. According to dashcam footage released, the Toyota Tacoma driver ploughed into a Nissan GT-R and a McLaren 570S Spider while also narrowly missing several other high-end performance cars arriving at a meet.

Earlier in April, a driver behind the wheel of a Corvette veered off the 60 Freeway and crashed into a car dealership in the City of Industry, an incident captured on video, the Los Angeles Times reported. Rear-camera footage obtained by TV station KTLA shows the speeding Corvette weaving between vehicles as it moved from the left lanes toward the centre of the freeway before suddenly swerving sharply to the right and cutting across several lanes of traffic.