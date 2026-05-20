Two Lamborghinis catch fire after crash on Highway 99 in Texas; drivers walk away unscathed | See pics

At least two Lamborghini cars caught fire after crashing on a road in Texas's Cypress area on Monday (local time), the fire department said.

Media reports, citing a post from the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said the cars were involved in a crash on the feeder road of Highway 99 and Jack Road. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, as the drivers managed to escape from their cars.

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At the scene, fire crews said they saw both Lamborghinis in the aftermath of the wreck, with one on fire. Photos released by the fire department show both cars with significant damage.

One of the cars involved in the crash in Cypress, Texas.

According to CHRON, a Houston-based digital news website, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, with police officials investigating the incident. When first responders arrived, they found one of the Lamborghinis engulfed in flames.

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The site of the car crash in Cypress, Texas.

US 75 remains shut for several hours on Tuesday In a separate incident, at least two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that shut down the southbound lanes at US 75 at Royal Lane, officials said. The crash occurred shortly after 1 AM on Tuesday at US 75 and Valleydale Drive, the Dallas Police Department said.

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According to reports, emergency crews were initially dispatched following reports of at least two vehicles colliding and several people trapped inside.

According to investigators, a sedan travelling in the wrong direction on US 75 collided with an SUV, the release stated. Police said the sedan’s driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver and passenger were transported to a hospital, where the passenger later died, while the driver remains in critical condition.

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Traffic was redirected to the US 75 service road at Royal Lane for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation into the crash.

Rise in car crash accidents in US Earlier this week, a Toyota Tacoma driver rammed into a row of supercars in Cypress, Texas. According to dashcam footage released, the Toyota Tacoma driver ploughed into a Nissan GT-R and a McLaren 570S Spider while also narrowly missing several other high-end performance cars arriving at a meet.

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Earlier in April, a driver behind the wheel of a Corvette veered off the 60 Freeway and crashed into a car dealership in the City of Industry, an incident captured on video, the Los Angeles Times reported. Rear-camera footage obtained by TV station KTLA shows the speeding Corvette weaving between vehicles as it moved from the left lanes toward the centre of the freeway before suddenly swerving sharply to the right and cutting across several lanes of traffic.

In February, the Miami Herald reported that two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash on US 27 in Broward County that left one car in flames and its driver trapped inside. The crash happened around 12:25 AM at Mile Marker 37, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said a white Land Rover Discovery driven by an unidentified man collided head-on with a white 2013 Nissan Altima operated by a 24-year-old woman from Palmetto.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.