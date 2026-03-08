Two people arrested after ‘suspicious devices’ ignited outside Gracie Mansion, NYC mayor's official residence

At least two people were arrested after a pair of "suspicious devices" were ignited Saturday (local time) during protests outside of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City's mayor, NBC News reported.

The incident took place while an anti-Islam demonstration led by conservative influencer Jake Lang and a counterprotest were underway, police commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. A New York City Police Department spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

Tisch previously said that she did not believe New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani or first lady Rama Duwaji were inside Gracie Mansion at the time; however, the police department on 7 March clarified that Mamdani was inside the residence. His spokesperson, Joe Calvello, said the mayor and his wife were safe. In a statement, Calvello said, "Thankfully, the Mayor and the First Lady are both safe, though the events are a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly."

Anti-Islam protest in New York The protest led by conservative influencer Lang, called "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer, drew around 20 participants. The counterprotest, "Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate," saw 125 demonstrators at its peak, the official said.

The demonstrators began protesting in designated areas by the police; however, tensions escalated, and shortly before noon, a protestor associated with Lang's group used pepper spray against the counter-protestors and was later taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man, allegedly from the counterprotest group, lit a device and hurled it toward the protest area, where it landed in a crosswalk close to police officers. Witnesses said the object produced flames and smoke before hitting a barrier and going out a short distance from the officers, according to Tisch. Authorities said the man then reportedly received a second device from a 19-year-old, ignited it, and dropped it on East End Avenue before both individuals were detained.

Six arrested for unrest outside Mamdani's residence According to a Bloomberg report, six people were arrested in connection with the unrest during an anti-Muslim protest outside Mamdani's residence. The incident occurred around 11 am (local time) near East End Avenue and East 87th Street. Of the six arrested, two were responsible for handling and deploying the devices, another person who deployed pepper spray, and three others were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.

Bomb squad examined the devices: Tisch According to the NBC report, the police commissioner said, "suspicious devices" that were examined by the bomb squad, which were described as being smaller than a football, adding that they appeared to be wrapped in jars with black tape, nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse.

Tisch said, "We do not yet know whether the devices were functional improvised explosive devices or hoax devices, because we don’t yet know if there was energetic material contained in them."