Tylenol row: Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue sued by Texas weeks after Donald Trump claimed drug caused autism in children

The State of Texas on Tuesday sued two makers of Tylenol, Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, accusing the companies of hiding information on risks of consuming the drug for pregnant women and its links to autism.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit saying that the companies had knowingly hidden the risks of Tylenol, which he said is related to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a statement.

The lawsuit comes five week after US President Donald Trump claimed that using Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism in children.

Tylenol was sold by Johnson & Johnson for more than six decades. Kenvue, a Johnson & Johnson spinoff company, has been manufacturing Tylenol since 2023.

What does the lawsuit say? In its lawsuit, Texas said that both the companies knew about the risks but knowingly withheld evidence proving that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the drug, was linked to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children if their mothers took it during pregnancy.

The medicine is known generically as acetaminophen, and is generally used as a pain and fever treatment.

Texas has also claimed in its lawsuit that Kenvue was established in 2023 to shield Johnson & Johnson from liability from the risk of Tylenol.

How did J&J, Kenvue react? In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kenvue defended Tylenol's safety, calling the allegations baseless. It reiterated that Tylenol is safe for pregnant women, noting that both pain and fever in pregnant mothers can harm their children.

“Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” Kenvue said.

“We are deeply concerned by the perpetuation of misinformation on the safety of acetaminophen and the potential impact that could have on the health of American women and children,” it added.

Kenvue further said that it will challenge Paxton's lawsuit at court.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson in its own statement denied responsibility, saying that Kenvue was solely responsible for “all rights and liabilities associated with the sale of its over-the-counter products, including Tylenol”.

It did not comment on Paxton's lawsuit.

Is Tylenol safe? Tylenol — and the active ingredient acetaminophen — is safe for young children to use to treat fevers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children under 12 weeks old should not be given acetaminophen unless directed by a doctor, the AAP said.