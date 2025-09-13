‘Tyler, is this you…’: How Charlie Kirk's shooter's father uncovered his son Tyler Robinson's role in crime

Charlie Kirk death: “Tyler, is this you? This looks like you," Matt Robinson had asked his son after recognising him from the videos and photos released by the FBI following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

For nearly two days after the Trump ally's murder at Utah Valley University, the shooter was still at large — till Matt Robinson identified the man dressed in a black T-shirt plastered with an eagle and American flag – spotted jumping off the roof of a Utah university building, as his son.

On Friday, Donald Trump announced Tyler Robinson's arrest, stating: “We have him.”

Charlie Kirk's shooter confessed to father Tyler Robinson – a 22 year old Utah local had confessed to his father about shooting Charlie Kirk during the event at UVU.

“I would rather kill myself than turn myself in,” Robinson responded when his father urged him to turn himself in to authorities, an official told CNN.

Tyler's father eventually convinced him to open up to a youth pastor connected with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service, the law enforcement source said. From there, a family friend reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office – which then passed on the tip to the FBI and Utah County authorities.