Tyler Robinson to stand trial in 2028 for Charlie Kirk's killing, nearly three years after shooting

The trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2028, after a Utah judge set a date for the proceedings on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

District Judge Tony Graf scheduled jury selection to begin on June 21, 2028, and allocated 105 days for the trial. The decision came after Robinson's lawyers proposed starting the trial in 2029, while prosecutors had argued they could be ready by October 2027.

Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in connection with the September 10, 2025, shooting of Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Graf said the schedule seeks to balance Robinson's right to adequate preparation for his defence with Kirk's widow Erika Kirk's right to a speedy resolution of the case, according to AP.

Erika Kirk's lawyer expresses dissatisfaction However, Erika Kirk's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, expressed dissatisfaction with the timeline, saying the family had little choice but to accept it.

"A trial in the summer of 2028, three years after Charlie's assassination, does not feel very speedy to the Kirk family," Neiman told the judge. He had earlier argued for the trial to begin next October.

In a statement following Monday's hearing, the Kirk family described the judge's decision as a "delay", adding that every additional day without justice prolonged their pain.

Accused surrendered a day after the shooting incident The accused surrendered to authorities a day after the shooting. Prosecutors allege that he targeted Kirk because of his political beliefs. They have cited an inscription on a bullet recovered from the rifle allegedly used in the killing, which read, "Hey Facist! CATCH!" They have also pointed to a text message attributed to Robinson in which he allegedly wrote about Kirk: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Robinson's lawyers have said they need to examine tens of thousands of files provided by prosecutors. They also intend to investigate his personal background extensively to identify mitigating factors that could influence his sentence if he is convicted, AP reported.

The defence team has also indicated that it plans to conduct surveys to assess whether an impartial jury can be selected in Utah County. Depending on the findings, it could seek to move the trial to another location. Graf has scheduled a hearing on the venue issue for next December.

What Trump has said about the timeline Prosecutors had proposed beginning the trial in January 2028 to avoid scheduling proceedings during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.