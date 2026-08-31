UAE scam alert: Dubai consulate warns Indians against fake agents promising visas, jobs and Emirates IDs

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has issued an advisory on Monday (31 August) warning Indian nationals in the UAE, particularly blue-collar workers, against fraudulent agents and individuals claiming to provide services related to visa regularisation, Emergency Certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment.

The advisory said several Indian nationals have reportedly fallen victim to scams in which unauthorised individuals seek sensitive personal and biometric information under the guise of helping them with government-related procedures.

Scammers target biometric data According to the Consulate, fraudsters have been approaching Indian nationals claiming to assist with obtaining an Emergency Certificate, “White Passport”, Exit Permit or Outpass, Emirates ID, visa regularisation or employment.

During the fraudulent process, victims are allegedly asked to provide face, eye or fingerprint scans.

The Consulate warned that such biometric data can then be misused to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts, or obtain loans and credit cards in the victims’ names without their knowledge or consent.

Victims could face fines, travel bans The misuse of personal and financial information can have serious consequences, the advisory said.

Indian nationals could potentially find themselves liable for financial transactions or debts they did not authorise. This may result in fines, travel bans and, in some cases, imprisonment, according to the Consulate.

The mission urged Indian nationals to exercise particular caution when dealing with people offering assistance with immigration or government documentation.

Do not share Passport, Emirates ID or biometrics The Consulate advised Indian nationals not to share their passports, Emirates IDs, biometric information or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.

It said biometric scans required for procedures such as an exit permit, Emirates ID or visa regularisation should only be provided at official UAE government facilities and counters.

Applicants should not hand over such information to private individuals, agents or third-party service providers claiming to have links with UAE authorities.

Embassy does not require biometric scans The Consulate issued a specific warning regarding passport and Emergency Certificate applications.

It said the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi do not require applicants to provide fingerprints or face/eye scans for the issuance of passports or Emergency Certificates.

Therefore, anyone demanding such biometric information while claiming to represent or act on behalf of the Indian Embassy or Consulate should be treated as a potential fraudster.

How Indians can verify agents Indian nationals who are approached by individuals or agents demanding biometric information or Emirates ID details have been advised to verify their credentials before proceeding.

The Consulate said they can contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra (PBSK) for verification or assistance.

They can reach PBSK through the toll-free number 80046342, or contact it via WhatsApp/SMS at 00971543090571. Assistance is also available through the email address pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.

Consulate urges vigilance The Consulate General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates urged all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the UAE to remain cautious when approached by people offering immigration, documentation or employment-related services.