UFC 314: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, ‘Little X’ land in Miami; netizens ask ‘where are X’s siblings?’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Apr 2025, 07:13 AM IST
UFC 314: US President Donald Trump, X head Elon Musk, and his 2-year-old son, who is also named X, landed in Miami for UFC 314 (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Saturday, April 12 (local time). While many netizens were simply in awe, calling the three a “power trio”, others asked, “where are X's siblings?”

Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, who is often referred to as ‘Little X’ was seen propped up on his father's shoulders, holding on to his head, as Musk headed to the car after deboarding.

UFC 314: Date and time

The UFC 314 is set to begin at 7:00 PM EDT, which is 7: 30 am IST. The high stakes fighting championship at Miami's Kaseya Centre will see Australia's Alexander Volkanovski against Brazil's Diego Lopez.

UFC 314: How to watch in India

Several sports outlets will provide a live coverage of the UFC 314 match. In India, fans can also catch the high stakes battle live, via the Sony Liv.

Donald Trump and UFC

Donald Trump last attended a UFC event in the fall, shortly after the election, making a return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309, where he was met with thunderous applause.

Reportedly, Trump is known to be close friends with UFC CEO Dana White.

(Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:13 Apr 2025, 07:13 AM IST
