UFC CEO Dana White swears off political campaigns after helping Donald Trump win – What he said will shock you

UFC CEO Dana White swears off political campaigns after helping Donald Trump win

  • UFC CEO Dana White, who played a key role in mobilizing Donald Trump supporters, swore off future political campaigns after stumping for Trump during the 2024 election. At UFC 309, he praised Trump’s toughness.

Ravi Hari
Updated23 Nov 2024, 06:52 PM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

In a dramatic turn, just days after securing his victory in the Presidential election, Donald Trump made his way back to Madison Square Garden for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, UFC 309. The arena, was once the site of a rally speculated to mark the end of his campaign.

The former president entered the arena to flanked by some of his incoming cabinet picks, and UFC CEO Dana White.

Dana White: From campaign supporter to political disillusionment

Dana White’s bold political statement

Dana White, the UFC CEO who was instrumental in mobilizing young male voters for Trump, made a decisive declaration about his future in politics. In an interview with The New Yorker at UFC 309, White said, “I’m never f–king doing this again,” making it clear that he had no interest in being involved in politics moving forward.

Disgust with politics

White didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration with the political scene. Describing his experience as “gross” and “disgusting,” the UFC chief made it clear that he no longer wanted any part in political campaigns.

Praising Trump's toughness

While distancing himself from politics, White took a moment to praise his longtime friend, Donald Trump. Recalling the 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania where Trump was nearly assassinated, White remarked that Trump was “tougher and more badass than anybody,” highlighting his resilience in the face of danger.

Trump’s supporters in the spotlight

The UFC 309 event also highlighted a powerful coalition of figures aligned with Trump’s future administration. Among those in attendance were Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Us News

      Popular in News

