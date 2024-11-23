UFC CEO Dana White swears off political campaigns after helping Donald Trump win – What he said will shock you

In a dramatic turn, just days after securing his victory in the Presidential election, Donald Trump made his way back to Madison Square Garden for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, UFC 309. The arena, was once the site of a rally speculated to mark the end of his campaign.

The former president entered the arena to flanked by some of his incoming cabinet picks, and UFC CEO Dana White.

Dana White: From campaign supporter to political disillusionment Dana White’s bold political statement Dana White, the UFC CEO who was instrumental in mobilizing young male voters for Trump, made a decisive declaration about his future in politics. In an interview with The New Yorker at UFC 309, White said, “I’m never f–king doing this again,” making it clear that he had no interest in being involved in politics moving forward.

Disgust with politics White didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration with the political scene. Describing his experience as “gross” and “disgusting,” the UFC chief made it clear that he no longer wanted any part in political campaigns.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing delayed indefinitely