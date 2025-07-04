UFC fight at White House? Inside Donald Trump's 'full fight' plans for next July 4, 'lots of land there'

US will be celebrating 250 years of its independence on July 4, 2026. And, President Donald Trump has grand plans for the same.
The POTUS announced on Thursday that he’s thinking of staging a UFC match on the White House grounds with over 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence.
″Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there," he said, adding that it would be a “full fight” with 20,000 to 25,000 people," Donald Trump – said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Here's what we know about Trump's plans for the next July 4 celebrations:
Trump, who is a UFC enthusiast, has attended several of its mixed martial arts matches in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the league’s president.
Shortly after winning the US elections in November 2024, Donald Trump attended a UFC event at New York’s Madison Square Garden with his ‘first buddy’ Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son Donald Trump Jr. and Kid Rock.
US Independence Day — observed annually on July 4, marks the founding of America as a sovereign nation. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress formally declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to British rule.
Friday, July 4 this year, marked the United States' 249th year of independence.
