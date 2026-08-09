UFO over Colorado military base? Two alleged videos remain classified despite Trump’s disclosure order

Two classified videos allegedly showing a large, black triangular unidentified flying object (UFO) flying over a Colorado military base remain inaccessible to the public despite a new order from President Donald Trump aimed at encouraging more UFO whistleblowers to come forward, according to sources cited by The New York Post.

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The videos were reportedly recorded on a service member’s personal cellphone on two consecutive nights in 2023. Sources familiar with the footage said the material remains classified by the US Air Force and is being held by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in Colorado.

Videos allegedly show 100-foot triangular craft According to news outlet, the two videos allegedly capture a roughly 100-foot black triangular craft moving over mountains and appearing to camouflage itself within clouds.

The footage is reportedly associated with the file numbers IRR1669S015524 and IRR1669S005024, according to sources cited by the publication.

The alleged videos have not been publicly released, and their contents cannot be independently verified.

The claims come amid renewed debate over whether the Trump administration's latest directive will make it easier for people with knowledge of classified unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) programs to disclose what they know.

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Whistleblower says ‘nothing has changed’ Former US Air Force veteran and contractor Dylan Borland, who has previously spoken publicly about his alleged UAP encounter, said the new order does not address the concerns of whistleblowers who want to speak publicly.

“This does nothing for the people who could have come forward and spoken already,” Borland was quoted as saying. “Nothing has changed.”

Borland testified before Congress in 2024 that he had witnessed what he described as a massive triangular UFO hovering silently over a NASA hangar.

He said the object remained stationary for several minutes before rapidly ascending to an altitude associated with commercial aircraft.

Borland also alleged that he faced professional retaliation after raising concerns, including problems involving his security clearance, workplace harassment and damage to his career.

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Former contractor alleges secret Pentagon UFO programme Matthew Brown, a former defence industry contractor, has also questioned whether Trump's directive will allow whistleblowers to disclose information directly to the public.

Brown publicly discussed some of the information he said he had previously provided to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

He alleged that a secret Pentagon programme known as “Immaculate Constellation” collected information on and recovered UFOs.

“[Trump’s order] frankly doesn’t do anything new,” Brown said, according to The Post. “It does not free whistleblowers to speak publicly.”

Brown said he lost his contracting job after going through official whistleblower channels and alleged that he was subsequently subjected to damaging allegations.

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He has also criticised the role of AARO and ODNI in handling UAP-related disclosures.

“AARO and ODNI should not have any leadership role in this project as they have discredited themselves,” Brown said.

The allegations surrounding Immaculate Constellation and other purported programmes remain disputed and have not been independently established as evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

Some whistleblowers welcome Trump’s move Not all former officials and whistleblowers have dismissed the administration's action.

Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who became one of the most prominent UAP whistleblowers after making allegations about secret government programmes, said he welcomed Trump's directive.

“I welcome President Trump’s action and hope it gives courage to those who have said nondisclosure agreements prevented them from telling Congress or the Executive Branch what they know,” Grusch told The Post.

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Grusch previously filed an Inspector General complaint alleging that information about purported UAP legacy programmes was being withheld from proper congressional oversight. He later testified publicly and in classified settings, as per the news outlet.

“I paid a severe personal and professional price for doing so,” Grusch said. “Others should not have to face the same barriers or retaliation to tell the truth.”

Classified evidence remains at the centre of UAP debate The dispute highlights a longstanding issue in the US government's investigation of UAPs: much of the evidence cited by whistleblowers remains classified or unavailable for independent scrutiny.

While Congress and government agencies have increased their focus on unexplained aerial phenomena, claims about recovered craft, secret programmes and extraordinary technologies remain highly contentious.

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