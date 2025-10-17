UFOs ‘near’ nuclear facilities? Secretary of State Marco Rubio reveals shocking new findings

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) may no longer belong only in science fiction. A new documentary, The Age of Disclosure, features shocking revelations from high-ranking US officials about unexplained aerial phenomena and alleged government secrecy.

In the trailer, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tells director Dan Farah, “We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities — and it's not ours.”

Marco Rubio is one of the 34 senior officials from both parties interviewed for the film, which will stream worldwide on Prime Video from 21 November, alongside an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

What secrets does the documentary claim to reveal? The film explores what it calls "an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life" and a "secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin."

It features testimony from 34 members of the US government, military, and intelligence communities.

The Age of Disclosure.

What did Congress say? Democrat Congressman André Carson, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said, "These are otherworldly things that are performing maneuvers that haven't been seen."

Has anyone seen non-human craft? Perhaps the most startling claim comes from Jay Stratton, described in the documentary as the former head of the government’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP) Task Force. He says, “I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings.”

Marco Rubio offers some insight: “Even presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis, but that begins to ramp out of control.”

Director Dan Farah told Entertainment Weekly, “This is the biggest disinformation campaign in the history of the US government. Clearly, the facts around this topic have been covered up for 80 years and kept from the public, and every single high-level, credible person I interviewed did not think that was right.”

Farah said his biggest takeaway was that officials were not questioning basic facts about UFOs. "Are we alone in the universe? Does the US government know more than it's told us? Those weren't questions," he explained. Instead, officials were asking, "What happens if an adversarial nation with bad intentions reverse engineers this technology and weaponises it before we can figure it out?"

Who else appears in the documentary? The film also features interviews with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Mike Rounds, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and others.