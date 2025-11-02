UFO-tracking app records thousands of 'Unidentified Submersible Objects' near US coastlines; expert sounds alarm

A popular UFO-reporting app, Enigma, has reportedly logged thousands of mysterious underwater sightings—dubbed Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs)—raising national security concerns among experts.

According to Marine Technology News, the app has received reports of over 30,000 unidentified aerial and anomalous phenomena since its launch in late 2022. Of these, more than 9,000 sightings occurred within 10 miles of US shorelines or major bodies of water, with over 500 within five miles.

“Any object detected underwater that cannot be immediately identified or explained” qualifies as a USO, according to Enigma.

Hotspots: California and Florida California and Florida have emerged as the top two hotspots for USO activity, logging 389 and 306 reports, respectively. Both states rank among those with the longest stretches of coastline in the continental United States.

One of the most striking reports includes cellphone video footage of glowing green lights moving beneath the ocean’s surface. The app has released interactive maps marking the sightings with clusters of orange dots tracing both coasts.

Experts warn of security threat Retired Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet has cautioned that these underwater encounters could have “world-changing” implications if verified.

“The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the DOD is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena,” Gallaudet wrote in a March 2024 report.

The Pentagon has reportedly verified video footage showing objects moving seamlessly from air to sea without impact or splash, capabilities Gallaudet says “jeopardize U.S. maritime security.”

Pattern of unexplained technology In his 29-page report for the UFO research group Sol Foundation, Gallaudet highlighted a pattern of recurring sightings across domains — air, sea, and space.

