UK, US to strengthen tech and energy ties during Donald Trump’s visit this week

The United States and Britain are all set to announce agreements on technology and civil nuclear energy this week during US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit, reported Reuters.

The development comes amid Trump and his wife Melania visiting Britain, where they will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry, which includes a carriage tour, a state banquet, a flypast by military aircraft and a gun salute.

The British government, led by Keir Starmer, hopes the soft power of the royals will appeal to Trump as it seeks tighter defence, security and energy ties with Washington, having already secured a favourable tariff deal.

Lower tariff rates: On Thursday, PM Starmer will host Trump at his Chequers country residence and likely discuss on working more closely together, on issues like Ukraine, and with the aim of finalising promised lower tariffs for steel and aluminium.

A spokesperson for Starmer said the leaders would sign "a world-leading tech partnership". The two countries will also sign multi-billion dollar deals to develop small nuclear projects which could in some cases help power new AI data centres.

"The UK-U.S. relationship is the strongest in the world," Starmer's spokesperson told reporters. "This week we are delivering a step change in that relationship."

Starmer and Trump have overcome their differences to develop a good working relationship recently after Starmer agreed an economic deal with Trump on reducing his global tariffs.

According to the agreement, the US is planning to reduce tariffs on imports of cars and aluminium and steel. While details on car tariffs were agreed in June, the deal for steel and aluminium is yet to be finalised.

"When it comes to steel, we will make sure that we have an announcement as soon as possible," British business minister Peter Kyle told the BBC on Sunday.