Ukraine agreed to accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the conflict with Russia during talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, the countries said in a joint statement.

“Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the United States and Ukraine took important steps toward restoring durable peace for Ukraine,” the statement read.

Representatives of both nations praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people in defense of their nation and agreed that now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation. The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” the statement noted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow's court.

The United States will resume sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

“We’re going to tell them this is what’s on the table. Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it’ll be up to them to say yes or no," Rubio said. “If they say no, then we’ll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”

National security adviser Mike Waltz added: "The Ukrainian delegation today made something very clear, that they share President Trump’s vision for peace.”