As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House over the war with Russia back in his country, the reaction of Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has gone viral.

The Ukraine Ambassador appeared disappointed as Trump and Zelensky sparred over the war, with the US president warning his counterpart that he is “gambling with World War III”.

Viral videos on social media show Markarova seemingly nodding her head in disappointment and putting her hands on her forehead as the war of words between the two leaders took an early turn.

US-Ukraine deal called off as Trump, Zelensky spar Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky were set to sign a deal that would have created a joint US-Ukraine fund investing in extracting the country's rare-earth mineral supply. The meeting on Friday was supposed to ink a deal on rare earth minerals, which are used to make a variety of tech products.

However, the ugly spat of the leaders in front of the media resulted in Zelensky walking out of the White House without signing the deal.

The Ukrainian president was asked to leave the White House by top advisors of Donald Trump shortly after the US leader shouted at him.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump told Zelensky.

At one point, Zelenskyy said Putin had broken “his own signature” 25 times on ceasefires and other agreements and could not be trusted. Trump responded that Putin had not broken agreements with him and ducked questions about offering security guarantees to Ukraine, saying he thought the minerals deal — which is now on-hold — would effectively end the fighting.